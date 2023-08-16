: About author bio at bottom of article.

PA mom killed after loose tyre strikes her at West End Fair...

Brandy Horner of Johnstown, Pennsylvania killed in freak accident while watching tractor pull event at West End Fair when an engine malfunction led to a tyre flinging and fatally striking her.

A mother of two was killed in a ‘freak accident’ while watching a tractor pull event after a loose tyre struck her at a Pennsylvania Fair in Laurelton over the weekend.

Brandy Horner, 33, of Johnstown, Somerset County, was struck by a piece of tractor equipment during the competition about 8:30 p.m., Friday night.

A malfunction in one of the vehicle’s engines caused the exhaust wheel to dislodge and eject into the stands, striking the 33-year-old, officials confirmed.

No protective fencing around the track

Organisers at the Union County West End fair said the wheel ejected from the metal covering of the tractor, with a piece of the wheel striking the victim in the neck while she was seated as a spectator.

Extensive life-saving medical life saving attempts were made by off-duty medical personnel, Fire and EMS personnel, the Tribune-Democrat reported.

The Union County Coroner’s Office said there was no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity.

Though fair activities continued, the rest of the events at the pulling track were canceled ‘due to unforeseen circumstances,’ fair organizers wrote on its Facebook page.

Of note, no protective fencing exists around the track, PennLive.com reported.

Horner is survived by Travis, her husband of 10 years, and two sons, according to her obituary.

‘Her world revolved around family but especially ‘her 3 boys,’ Troy, Blake and Travis,’ the obit says. ‘She also enjoyed baking, gardening and camping with her family. Brandy will be sadly missed by many.’

Tractor pulling is thought of as the ‘world’s heaviest motorsport,’ where modified tractors or trucks drag a metal sled along a track, according to the National Tractor Pullers Association.

The tractor that pulls its sled the farthest distance is the declared winner.