Kelly Mulholland Oklahoma 5 year old son dropped off at wrong stop as mother revisits her ‘worse nightmare’ on TikTok trying to locate her missing son (and another boy) after TikTok video shows the terrified boy ringing on a random door, asking, ‘Have you seen my mommy?’

‘It could have been a tragic ending…’ An Oklahoma mother has shared video of the moment her 5 year old son ringing the doorbell of a stranger amid searing heat after a school bus driver dropped the infant at the wrong drop off.

Kelly Mullholland, the mother of the 5-year-old, posted doorbell footage on TikTok showing her son walking up to a random house, ringing the doorbell and pleading for help.

‘Will you help me find my mommy?’ the boy who is in kindergarten is heard asking.

An hour passes before Oklahoma mom begins to wonder where 5 year son is?

Begins the mother, ‘My literal worse nightmare happened yesterday. So the very first time my 5 year old kindergartener riding the school bus and the bus driver did not follow the procedures and lost my son.’

The clip, which has over 4 million views, proceeds with Mullholland detailing the exact moment she realizes her son, as well as another 5-year-old with him, were dropped off at the wrong stop.

‘Almost an hour after they’re supposed to be dropped off I finally see the bus, so I get out of my car to walk to the corner of the street to meet it,’ the mom states.

‘The bus driver opened the door and the first things out of his mouth were, ‘Oh, are you supposed to have kids on this bus?’ Full. Panic. Mode,’ Mullholland says frantically.

When Mullholland asked the bus driver where exactly her son and the other 5-year-old, her boyfriend’s daughter, were dropped off, the bus driver couldn’t answer.

Frantic and bewildered Oklahoma mom of 5 year old

As Mullholland stood there and wondered where the two youngsters could be, she said in the video, an older child on the bus interjected and told her, ‘They remember seeing them get off at the last stop.’

Mullholland said the older child couldn’t give an exact street name but kept saying ‘down on the corner, down there,’ while pointing to the area.

Mullholland got back in her car and hurried down the street where the older kid on the bus directed her and alerted her boyfriend to check the children’s school.

Mullholland initially circled the area, with the missing boys nowhere to be found.

‘So I go back to my car to get my phone to call my boyfriend, and a car pulls up alongside of me and asks if I’m looking for two kids,’ Mullholland says.

Social media responds

‘He [the neighbor in the area] told me what streets and I race over there to find that they’re no longer there,’ she said.

Then, in a miracle scenario and with the help of other nearby neighbors, Mullholland says, ‘We finally find them at a house over a half-mile from where we live, as well as a half-mile from where they were dropped off at.’

The kids had been outside wandering the area for over an hour in 105-degree weather, the Daily Mail reported.

And then there were these responses on social media. See what you think?

‘I’m a school bus driver,’ one commentator said. ‘We are not allowed to let a kindergarten or 1st grade child off without a parent at the stop.’

Wrote another, ‘Maybe what needs to start being an actual and annual thing is introducing the bus drivers to parents and children.’

Commented another, ‘Bus drivers should never leave a 5 year old alone.’

While another wondered, ‘What if this had happened in the wrong neighborhood?’