Woman dupes nearsighted teen into sex by asking her to remove glass...

Georgia Bilham, Cheshire, British woman tricks nearsighted teen into sex by asking her to remove glasses as she always wore mens clothing. Victim claims never consenting to having sex with woman, after coming to believe she had been having liaison with man.

Maybe they were both duping each other? A British woman is standing trial for allegedly duping a female teen into having a romantic relationship with her by posing as a man and forcing her nearsighted lover to remove her glasses during sex.

Georgia Bilham, 21, of Alpraham, Cheshire, is accused of tricking the 19-year-old woman over the course of three months by creating fake social media accounts that used the alias ‘George Parry’ and messaging the teen under the username ‘George_132,’ the Telegraph reported.

Her online profile featured a cartoon image of a blond man wearing sunglasses.

Who does one actually believe to be having intimate relations with?

The couple eventually met in early 2021 and became romantically involved under false pretenses, the Chester crown court was told.

The key element in the alleged ruse was that the woman had ‘very poor’ vision and was implored by Bilham to remove her glasses before sexual encounters — making her ‘essentially blind,’ the jury was told.

‘It is a case about this defendant deceiving someone that she was, in fact, a young man,’ prosecutor Anna Pope said in her opening statement.

‘And that means, we say, that all the sexual activity that took place between those two people, was based on a false pretense — and so did not involve true consent,’ the lawyer told the jury.

Bilham faces 17 counts, including sexual assault and assault by penetration.

She has denied all the charges as the trial continued.

The defendant allegedly told her catfishing victim that she wore men’s clothing and hooded sweatshirts (where she hid her long blonde hair) due to her purported links to an Albanian crime gang, according to the report.

George or Georgia?

During sex, the teen tried to remove Bilham’s Calvin Klein boxer shorts, but the suspect reacted by shaking and refusing to disrobe because ‘he’ was self-conscious about stabbing scars, the London Times reported.

Even in hot weather, fake George kept his clothes on when they were together. ‘You’re literally sweating,’ the victim said. She let George put his hand inside her shirt and feel her breasts.

The alleged victim reportedly became frustrated that her lover ‘gave excuses’ and appeared to be unwilling to be touched intimately.

On one occasion, police referred to ‘George’ as ‘Georgia’ after a traffic accident.

When the teen asked her about the female name, Bilham told her it was a fake driver’s license, the Telegraph reported.

But the victim grew increasingly suspicious and asked her lover for proof of identity.

Bilham claimed she did not have a passport and provided photos of a young blond man.

Woman posing as man ‘tricked short-sighted girl into sex by taking off victim’s glasses’.

Who was playing who?

The jig was finally up in August 2021, when the victim introduced Bilham to her mother — who immediately suspected that the boyfriend was not actually a man.

The victim’s mother found a debit card in George’s car in the name of Georgia Bilham. Initially, however, she deduced that George was dating another girl and confronted him. Even at that moment, Georgia found an excuse – the bank card was only borrowed. The mother finally saw through that George and Georgia were one and the same person – and warned her daughter.

‘Just admit you’ve been caught out, I know more than enough now,’ the victim finally wrote the woman after doing online research.

Bilham allegedly responded: ‘I don’t even dress like a lad, it just took over my life.’

After being arrested, she refused to answer any questions from investigators, the court heard.

When asked if the deceived would have let herself be touched if she had known George was actually Georgia, she replied, ‘No, it makes me sick.’

Pope said it was unclear if Bilham was sexually attracted to the younger woman or whether she ‘gained some form of buzz from duping’ her.

The jury was told the defense team will question whether the alleged woman knew that ‘George’ was really a woman.

Reflected one social media commentator: ‘That close and still couldn’t figure it out?’ Which is to wonder if both women were duping each other by design and that in of itself may have been the whole thrill of their unusual intimate short lived affair…