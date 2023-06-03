Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner Texas mom pleads guilty to starving 9 year old daughter, HardiQuinn Raina Hill to death. Her former live in partner, Jaimie Faye Anderson awaits trial on similar capital murder charge.

A 47-year-old mother in Texas who was co-parenting a 9 year old girl with her same sex partner will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving the child last year along with falsifying evidence to mislead Child Protective Services about the girl’s condition.

Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder of a child under 10 in the August 2022 death of HardiQuinn Raina Hill and was sentenced to serve a term of life in state prison without the possibility for parole, lawandcrime reported.

Hill-Flesner’s live-in partner at the time, 43-year-old woman, Jaimie Faye Anderson, also faces charges of capital murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting her day in court.

UD TX Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner on Thurs pled guilty to 1 count of Capital Murder of a Child under 10 in the Aug 2022 death of HardiQuinn Raina Hill & was sentenced to serve a term of Life in Prison w/o the Possibility for Parole https://t.co/yoXq2RDoBe — Dannell Atchison (RealAccount) (@DannellAtchison) June 3, 2023

Ongoing incidents of abuse

Officers with the Brownwood Police Department responded to a 911 call on Aug. 22, 2022, about an unresponsive child at a residence in the 700 block of Avenue C in Brownwood, about 140 miles southeast of Austin, Texas.

Once there, first responders found a severely HardiQuinn, who was emaciated and without vital signs. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died that evening, KTXS-TV previously reported.

The child’s death came some months after a June 2022 domestic incident that resulted in CPS opening an investigation into Hill-Flesner and Anderson, KRBC-TV reported. Police reportedly said that Hill-Flesner and Anderson provided CPS with a video recording that was ‘false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation.’

It was not clear what the fabricated recording showed.

The following month, Hill-Flesner and Anderson were arrested and charged with one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Then, a Brown County grand jury in December returned true bills, indicting both women for capital murder.

The indictment alleged that both women ‘intentionally or knowingly’ caused HardiQuinn’s death by ‘depriving her of adequate nutrition or limiting her access to food, subjecting her to inhumane living conditions, [and] depriving her of adequate sleep or bedding.’

The duo allegedly forced HardiQuinn to complete a series of chores or tasks before she was allowed to eat, along with making the girl live without ‘plumbing, water, or sanitation,’ and physically assaulted her.

During preliminary court proceedings, a CPS caseworker testified that on the day authorities found HardiQuinn in the home, she and her 11-year-old brother stayed in the downstairs area. It was covered in trash, had no running water, and had padlocks on the refrigerator and freezer, KRBC reported. The 11-year-old boy was reportedly also in a state of malnourishment and was removed from the home.

The caseworker further testified that the children’s living quarters appeared in stark contrast to the upstairs area of the home where Hill-Flesner and Anderson lived. She reportedly said the upstairs area was clean and full of food.

It remained unclear why the two women sought to deprive the children.