U-Haul driver who crashed into White House id as 19 yr old...

Sai Varsith Kandula, Chesterfield, Missouri alleged Neo Nazi id as U-Haul driver who crashed into White House barricades saying he wanted to take control of government and kill President Joe Biden.

A U-Haul driver accused of intentionally ramming a U-Haul truck into a White House security barriers overnight has been identified as an alleged Neo Nazi sympathiser.

Sai Varsith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was id as the driver who smashed the box truck — adorned with a Nazi flag — into barriers along Lafayette Square, just steps from the White House, Monday night, US Park Police officials stated in a release.

Upon the vehicle coming to cease, Kandula allegedly waved the flag and shouted as he exited the truck before officers arrived to detain him.

Overthrow the government?

The teen thought to have white supremacist leanings was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president or family member, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property, US Park Police said.

Once in custody, Kandula purportedly made threatening statements to the FBI, stating that he wanted to overthrow the government, kill President Biden and take over himself. The teen is now being held in custody, NBC News reported.

Kandula has been charged with 18 U.S. Code § 879 – threats against former Presidents and certain other persons protected by the Secret Service. It is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that Kandula rented a U-Haul vehicle from Dulles International Airport in Virginia after traveling from St. Louis.

After barreling the vehicle into the security barriers, Kandula reportedly exited the front seat and started waving the red, swastika-emblazoned flag before he was taken into custody.

I love how the ‘white supremacist’ Sai Varsith Kandula 🙄, just happened to have a brand new #nazi #swastika flag with the creases still in it for the police to unfold for the cameras. Could this TV show get any more ridiculous. #BidenWorstPresidentEver #biden #clownshow — S.R. Glansberg (@Glanzyspudding) May 23, 2023

Unknown motives

Kandula allegedly told FBI investigators he wanted to take control of the government and kill the president, ABC reported.

Investigators are probing whether mental health played a role in the attack.

Footage posted from the scene shows the box truck ram into the barrier before coming to a stop.

No one was injured in the crash. Kandula was taken immediately into custody.

In addition to the Nazi flag, investigators recovered duct tape, a backpack and a notebook filled with writing from inside the vehicle. No arms or bombs were discovered.

BREAKING: Right now, the Secret Service is using a robot to search the U-HAUL truck that collided with security barriers at Lafayette Square near the White House. @fox5dc @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QvhpOyM44V — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 23, 2023

Who is alleged Neo Nazi?

Video posted on social media shows authorities using a robot to investigate the vehicle.

No explosives were found inside according to officials.

President Joe Biden’s exact whereabouts at the time of the incident were unclear. He had met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Monday night at the White House to discuss the debt limit.

Had Kandula passed through the security barrier, he would have encountered two more layers of fencing before making it to the White House.

Little was known about Kandula, with Rockwood School District stating that Kandula had graduated early from Marquette High School in Chesterfield in January 2022, FOX 5 DC reported.

The teen according to the school district, played tennis and ran track on the school team.

A LinkedIn profile that appears to match that description shows an interest in a career in data analytics with experience and certification in programming and coding languages.

No known motive for the apparent barricading was immediately known.