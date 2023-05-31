Anna Elicia Perez, Miami Dade police officer and Mila Zuloaga, 7 month pregnant Florida woman beat up man after finding out boyfriend was two timing them.

Love triangle gone very wrong. An off-duty Florida cop is accused of pairing up with a pregnant woman to beat up a man both women had unwittingly both been dating.

Miami-Dade Officer Anna Elicia Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, both face battery charges after they confronted the boyfriend they unknowingly shared at a Palmetto Bay restaurant on Friday after midnight, police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was cornered by the two women inside the Miller’s Ale House as they yelled at him about the alleged ‘infidelity,’ only for matters to escalate as Perez and Zuloaga proceeded to assault the man.

Police said both women struck the man multiple times in the face and torso, leaving him with bruises and an injured lower lip, CBS News reported.

It remains unclear if the women agreed beforehand to confront their boyfriend or if they stumbled upon him with the other by chance inside the restaurant.

Police noted that while Perez was dating the man, he shared a home with Zuloaga, who is seven months pregnant with his child.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said the department is working with the State Attorney’s Office to investigate the incident regarding the officer, who has since been placed on leave with pay pending the review of the case.

‘I am disappointed by this officer’s actions,’ Ramirez said in a statement. ‘We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department.’

Zuloaga was transported to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s special victims bureau, while Perez was taken to the TGK detention center.

It remained unclear how long Perez has been with the police department.