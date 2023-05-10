: About author bio at bottom of article.

Esdra Burges-Cruz Florida dad threatens and attacks school worker after son banned from school bus after forcibly entering vehicle. Charged with felonies.

“Shut the f—k up!’ A Florida dad was arrested for allegedly attacking a school employee after learning his son had been banned from riding the school bus.

Esdra Burges-Cruz, 50, is accused of storming onto a school bus on May 2 while it was stopped in Ocala and striking the worker in the chest, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Fox 35.

The bus was loaded with students at the time and the incident caused a delay for the bus, cops said.

Probably not the parent of the year

Burges-Cruz allegedly approached the bus and asked the driver if he could get on.

When the driver told him he couldn’t, Burges-Cruz told him to ‘shut the f—k up’ and boarded anyway (indeed!).

Once on the bus, the dad began yelling at the bus aide, video of the altercation released by the sheriff’s office showed.

Burges-Cruz is seen slapping the hapless man in the chest with what appears to be an open hand, according to the clip.

Students can be heard screaming after he strikes the aide.

‘If I hear something else about my son you’re gonna see what’s gonna happen,’ the irate dad tells the bus aide, waving a piece of paper at him before getting off the bus.

Police went to Burges-Cruz’s home and questioned him about the incident.

The man told cops that he boarded the bus with permission and denied ever striking anyone, Fox 35 reported.

Like father, like son?

On May 3, a student approached a school resource officer at Lake Weir Middle School and said they recorded Burges-Cruz hitting the bus aide.

After reviewing the footage, police arrested Burges-Cruz for assault.

‘We believe the arrest speaks loudly and will help the community better understand we expect adults to behave appropriately in the same way we expect our students to behave appropriately,’ the Marion County School District told the outlet in a statement.

To date it remained unclear what led to the son being banned from the school bus. Or does it?

Burges-Cruz, who has no prior convictions, was charged with battery on a public or private education employee and burglary – each a felony – and disturbing the peace at a school function.

He was taken to the Marion County Jail without incident and his bond was set at $17,500.