Anastasia Gilley found dead after missing pregnant Florida teen was kidnapped and murdered by her boyfriend, Marquis McCloud, who has a long criminal history including prior sexual convictions.

A man with multiple sex offender convictions has been arrested in the murder of a missing pregnant Florida teen whose body was found in Alabama on Wednesday.

Anastasia Gilley, 19, was found deceased with police saying the four month pregnant teen was shot multiple times in the back. The victim who was found deceased in Dothan, was last seen on May 3 at her home in Greenwood, Jackson County, Fl., News4 reported.

Marquis McCloud, 33, was arrested with the woman’s murder, with sources telling News4, that the victim is believed to have been taken ‘forcibly’ from her home.

Suspect is repeat sex offender with long criminal rap sheet

‘The investigation quickly led to the arrest of an Alabama man, who has been in custody since earlier this week,’ the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement issued to AL.com. ‘The suspect has been uncooperative throughout this entire investigation.’

Detectives zeroed in on McCloud after discovering that he had corresponded with Gilley prior to her disappearance.

Of note, Gilley at the time of her death was dating the suspect. It remained unclear if Gilley had left Florida wilfully or by force.

Not immediately clear is the identity of the unborn child’s father and how long the victim had been dating McCloud before the man allegedly killing her.

Gilley’s distraught sister wrote in a Facebook post last week that a neighbor had heard her screaming somewhere near her home at 10:30 p.m. on May 3.

Police later found her phone, purse and other belongings inside her house, further stoking fears of foul play.

Her sister noted that she also missed a doctor’s appointment and failed to show up for work,

McCloud is a registered sex offender who has a 2010 conviction for raping a 14-year-old girl. McCloud was released in 2013 — only to be charged again with rape in 2015. That rape charge was filed in Georgia, and McCloud was arrested after he did not appear to court.

In 2021, McCloud was arrested again in Georgia for allegedly battering a man whose throat was cut. Charges in that case are reportedly pending.

McCloud has also been arrested for violating the terms of his sex offender status and robbery. He is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in Gilley’s death. An autopsy is pending according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Gilley’s friends and family described the teen as a ‘spitfire’ who was just 4 feet,11 inches tall and weighed roughly 100 pounds.