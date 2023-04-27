He wanted to be a hero: Philly athlete dies of leukaemia 24...

Kyle Limper Philadelphia high school athlete dies of leukaemia 24 hours within diagnosis. Had been completely healthy and exhibited no signs of illness.

He wanted to be a super hero, now his parents will be forced to be…

A Philadelphia family has been left reeling after their 16 year old ‘athletic’ son died 24 hours after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Kyle Limper died on April 13 from a blood infection caused by the cancer that was discovered that same day, according to a obituary.

‘Before April 13th, he was a completely healthy and happy young man with no sign of illness,’ his obituary stated. ‘It just came and took him in the same day.’

The teen’s father, Ken Limper, told Fox 29 that he initially brought his son to urgent care for back pain after Kyle played basketball before taking him to Jefferson Hospital.

Had there been any give away signs that the athlete ignored?

‘They told me in a couple of days, if he doesn’t get better, to bring him back. Well, in a couple of days he couldn’t even stand up,’ the father said. ‘He couldn’t even get out of bed and I had to help him up and stand him up, then he fell right back down on the bed.’

Limper was eventually rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where doctors said the multi-sport athlete’s organs were shutting down from leukemia.

Within 24 hours after he arrived at the hospital, Kyle Limper passed away.

‘It was just like it was just a nightmare,’ the boy’s incredulous father said. ‘It was just like every time we came back into the room, it was just getting worse and getting worse.’

‘I wouldn’t wish this feeling or the situation on anyone,’ Kyle’s mother, Jodi Taffe said.

It remained unclear if the teen had exhibited any symptoms in the days or weeks or months before that may have led to life saving treatment.

Reflected one commentator on social media: ‘I wonder how long the athlete had experienced discomfort & just thought it was sore muscles or joints.’

Kyle wanted to be a superhero

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses.

Kyle’s obituary describes him as a football player at Kensington High School who also ran track and wrestled while making the honor roll many times.

He had dreams of playing college football and studying criminal law to work for the FBI or a crime scene investigation unit. Limper was so interested in the field that he planned to study with real CSI agents in Washington, DC, this summer, according to his obituary.

‘This all stemmed from his love of superheroes, which he wanted to be,’ his family wrote. ‘He wanted to stop all the evil in this world and to put the criminals behind bars so that people could live their lives safely. As always, Kyle was thinking of everyone else.’

The teen was also remembered for his ‘selflessness, generosity, friendship and love.’