Dallas Scott Gilbert stabs mom to death, wounds dad in act of rage.

Dallas Scott Gilbert stabs Texas mom to death, wounds dad during act of rage. Prior disturbance at the household occurred last year.

An 18 year old Texas man is in custody for allegedly stabbing his parents, killing his mother and injuring his father in what police described during an act of rage.

Dallas Scott Gilbert upon his arrest was charged with the murder in the death of Angela Watt Gilbert, 47, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing his father, according to police.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. April 19 in the 2100 block of Stuart Place Road according to Valley Central.

The suspect’s father, Gary Scott Gilbert, remained hospitalized in intensive care. Both mother and father had been stabbed several times.

Primera Chief of Police Manuel Trevino said officers found Angela Gilbert lying on the living room floor. The man’s father was able to call police.

‘She did have several defensive wounds on her hands’

When cops arrived they found the father holding down his son as his wife lay bleeding on the floor… gasping for air. She couldn’t talk and died before the ambulance arrived at the hospital.

‘I can say one thing, the female did fight. She did have several defensive wounds on her hands, which means she didn’t go down without a fight,’ the police chief said of Angela Gilbert. ‘But again, this was her son attacking her. She probably had no idea what was coming.’

Chief Trevino said the suspect ‘gave a confession to the entire incident’ and told police that he wasn’t under the influence of any drug or alcohol. The main thing the suspect said about what led to the stabbing is that it occurred in a ‘quick moment of rage,’ in Trevino’s words.

Police Chief Trevino said the son admitted that he knew what he did was wrong and said he was sorry.

Asked if there had been any prior incidents at the residence, Trevino said that it was ‘nothing major’ but that cops did respond to the residence for a ‘verbal disturbance call’ in 2022.

The chief later noted that the suspect had a prior arrest for a minor drug offense. Cameron County court records show that Gilbert was indicted as recently as March 22 in a THC possession case stemming from October 2022:

Dallas Scott Gilbert is expected to be arraigned April 20.

Primera, Texas is around a half hour’s drive away from the U.S.-Mexico border. The small town’s residents number in the thousands.