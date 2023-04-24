Cristian Uvidia Chicago 6 month old boy killed in crash after two teen boys, 14 and 17 steal car and run red light only to be charged with misdemeanor.

Disconcert has come to the fore following the arrest of two teen Chicago boys who caused the death of a 6 month old boy after stealing a car and then crashing the vehicle into a family’s automobile at an intersection – only to then be charged with a misdemeanor violation.

The boys, aged 14 and 17, each face a single count of criminal trespassing over the incident, which occurred in the city’s West Garfield Park district on April 16th. Those charges could be upgraded pending a further investigation into the crash that killed six month old baby boy, Christian Uvidia.

Police say the two boys were speeding down West Washington Road in a stolen Hyundai sedan when they went through an intersection and collided with a pickup truck Sunday week ago just after 5pm.

In the pickup was the infant Cristian Uvidia and the boy’s family. The baby was killed in the wreck, while the toddler’s mother and two older sisters remain hospitalized from their injuries.

Cristian’s family recalled the boy as being happy and full of life.

How much is a stolen car worth? What about a young child’s life?

‘He always had this big smile on his face, he loved to sing and dance,’ cousin Analisse Rivera told WGN9.

‘It’s been a rough few days, it’s felt like ten years,’ she said. ‘This is like truly all of our worst nightmares.’

After the collision, neighbors rushed outside to pull Cristian out of the car and attempt CPR.

‘Unfortunately, he was brain dead, and then the next day he passed,’ Rivera said.

‘They stole a car, and they stole our entire lives in that one instant. I don’t know what the price of the car was, but I’m sure it wasn’t equivalent to the life of a child.’

‘Heaven has the most beautiful angel right now, and we know we’ll see him again one day,’ she said.

There were two others riding in the car with the 14 and 17 year old boys. Their identity is unknown, and it remains unclear if they will face any charges.

Unrelenting crime in Chicago

Charges against the teens could be upgraded after police complete their investigation.

As of Sunday evening, a Chicago police spokesperson said no further charges have been brought against the teen boys.

Rivera called the misdemeanor charges ‘disheartening’ according to an interview with FOX32.

‘Your however-minutes-long joyride ruined our life completely,’ she said.

Overall crimes in Chicago are up 47 percent, year on year, with robbery, sexual assault and theft surging. Theft has risen by a remarkable 25 percent. Murders and shootings are both down, however.