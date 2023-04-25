Amelia Goldsmith TikTok foray to buy Sainsbury’s shopper groceries becomes a publicity stunt most disliked by social media as shoppers reject her ‘generous’ self serving offer. The problem with social media and good intentions in front of the camera.

‘It’s the filming !!! You all got to stop it! Go help a homeless shelter,’ retorted one commentator. This author’s exact sentiments, but tell that to self important British TikTok user who last week decided to bring joy to the world- by volunteering to buy someone’s groceries in a well to do Sainsbury store in London. Which is backhand for saying, ‘I didn’t really want to get my hands dirty, but I’ll take the easy fame and goody points, so I came over here instead.’

As she stands filming herself outside a London Sainsbury store, thinks to herself, ‘I just hope they don’t look at me thinking I’m some weirdo,’ as she summons the ‘courage’ to waltz inside the store and serendipitously announces her self importance at the expense of an unsuspecting shopper on film, as she volunteers to buy their ‘Wednesday’ groceries.

‘I’m here to cheer someone up during the mid week slump,’ the social media user tells herself and her 115K followers.

Once inside the store, the nervous TikToker going by the user handle of millyg_fit aka Milly G approaches multiple patrons with a happy and welcoming demeanor — only to have her offer rejected by every person she asked.

Goldsmith first approached a man placing his items on the checkout conveyor and told him she wished to pay for all his items.

‘ I’m just really overwhelmed right now, I don’t know what’s going on’.

‘Why,’ the man she described as ‘angry,’ asked, quickly refusing the offer once she explained herself.

A female shopper did not hesitate to also turn down Goldsmith’s offer, with a caption on the video revealing she was beginning to feel ’embarrassed and judged’ following the second attempt (can one imagine what the filmed lucky recipient felt?).

A final woman she asked also refused the gesture, telling the TikToker, ‘There are a lot more deserving people in the world’ that could use the charity she’s offering.

Explains a dejected Goldsmith, ‘I was expecting the first person to be like, overjoyed and grateful and happy for me to pay for their shopping, but obviously that didn’t go down well’.

Not wanting to leave without at least one act of kindness, Goldsmith bought some pasta and sauce from the store and put them in the shop’s food bank — with a stranger saying, ‘God bless you’ as she placed the items in the bin.

Yes at least someone got to finally give Goldsmith the praise and validation she had been hoping for.

Went on to explain Goldsmith, ‘I’m just really overwhelmed right now, I don’t know what’s going on’.

‘No lost love’

In the comment section, many criticized Goldsmith for filming and the area she chose to make her offering.

‘I feel that sharing your good deeds online is more about serving your ego than others. Good on you for donating to the food bank,’ one commenter wrote.

‘It probably didn’t work because of the type of clientele that particular area has. People in my area would be extremely grateful for this,’ another user explained in the comments.

‘It’s the filming !!! You all got to stop it! Go help a homeless shelter,’ another wrote.

Contemplated another, ‘Her objective was not charity. Her objective was self promotion. Being truly charitable comes with no expectation of ROI.’

Along with another, ‘This was not about doing a good deed, rather getting someone else to feel humbled before her.’

‘TIK TOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA BE DAMNED!!’

Though the Tiktoker faced harsh criticism, some did praise Goldsmith for her effort.

‘You’re the purest sweetest person for this I’m so sorry you got the reactions you did. But don’t ever let that knock you back,’ said one user.

While another posited, ‘No one can take away the intentions that you have! And the fact that you continued to ask people when you felt awkward – be proud gal xx.’

But of course then there this was comment that brought a rueful snicker to this author’s face. See what you think?

‘Her arrogance trying to show off her charity is despicable! Ive paid for peoples groceries subtly on line when i see theymay be having trouble. Not embarrassing them by Making a big deal and filming it. TIK TOK AND SOCIAL MEDIA BE DAMNED!!’