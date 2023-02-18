Richard Dale Crum, Arkabulta, Mississippi man goes on mass shooting spree, killing six, including ex wife in 3 locations. Victims thought to be known or related to gunman. No known motive.

A man thought to be responsible for going on a shooting rampage in a rural Mississippi town leading to the deaths of six individuals, including his ex wife has been arrested.

Richard Dale Crum, 52, was charged with first degree murder in connection to the killing spree which took place Friday just after midday at three different locations, including a store and three homes in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told WREG-TV.

It remains unclear what led up the mass shootings in the tiny town near Memphis, Tennessee, of 285 people in which residents say ‘everyone knows everyone.’

‘We are in the very early stages of the investigation so we can only release a limited amount of information. What we do want the community to know is that the suspect is in custody,’ the Tate County Sheriff’s office posted to Facebook.

The statement, since removed from FB, went on to say that there were more charges pending further investigation.

Six fatalities identified

Sheriff Brad Lance said authorities believe Crumb ‘went into a store and shot a man, then went to a house nearby on Bend Road and fatally shot a woman.’

Speaking to actionnews5.com the husband of the female victim said that he and his wife had just come home from the doctors.

‘He busted into the house through the front door and I wrestled with him and I lost as you can see, but my wife lost more,’ he said.

‘I didn’t recognize him, it’s a small community, everybody knows everybody, I know who he is now,’ the husband added.

Reports told of some of the victims being related or known to the shooter, including his ex-wife.

Ernie Lentz, a deputy coroner in Tate County, identified the six deceased individuals to the New York Times.

Lentz identified them as: Chris Boyce, 59, Debra Crum, 60, John Rorie, 59, Charles Manuel, 76, George McCain, 73 and Lynda McCain, 78.

Arkabutla a place where no one is a stranger

Crum was arrested after a chase ended in the driveway of a home where two more people were found deceased, one in a vehicle and the other in the road, WREG reported.

Crum was booked into the Tate County Jail in Senatobia, Mississippi, at 3.28 pm on Friday, close to three hours after the killing spree took place.

Local resident, April Wade described Arkabutla as a place where no one is a stranger.

‘But if you don’t [know somebody], you know somebody who knows somebody.

‘I think it’s crazy,’ Wade told ABC 24. ‘You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.’

Authorities said they are currently unaware of the motive behind the shooting or if those killed were known to each other.