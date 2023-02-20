Miles Pfeffer shoots dead Chris Fitzgerald Temple Police Officer

Miles Pfeffer Philadelphia area man arrested in the shooting death of Chris Fitzgerald Temple Police Officer while responding to carjacking. History of ongoing crime and brazen Instagram posts.

An 18 year old Philadelphia teen has been accused of fatally shooting a Temple University police officer, Saturday night, before going through the gunned down cop’s pockets and trying to steal his guns according to prosecutors.

Miles Pfeffer was arrested at his Buckingham Township, Bucks County residence in connection with the deadly shooting of Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald, CBS News reported.

Pfeffer was charged with multiple offenses, including murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, among others according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office alleges Pfeffer was involved in an armed carjacking when he shot and killed Officer Fitzgerald, a father of four as the cop sought to intervene in the carjacking. Reports told of the suspect standing directly over the fallen officer as he proceeded to shoot at his face and torso. The officer joined Temple University police in 2021.

According to police, Fitzgerald was heard over a radio saying that he was pursuing suspects on foot at around 7.12pm. When Temple University police responded they found the slain officer with multiple shots to the torso and head. He was pronounced dead at 7.27pm with police finding five 9mm casings at the scene.

Suspect attempting to melt murder weapon

Police say Pfeffer, who has a juvenile criminal record in Bucks County, was involved in the carjacking of an Infiniti Q60 about a block away.

The residence where Pfeffer was arrested less than 12 hours later belongs to the suspect’s mother, who was at the home during the time of his arrest. She was also taken into custody for questioning.

Pfeffer and his mother live on the grounds of the historic Boxley Farm along Quarry Road. Sources said detectives seized multiple weapons on the property.

Sources told of Pfeffer possibly trying to melt the murder weapon in a fire pit on the family’s land.

The Buckingham home’s worth is estimated at more than $1.2 million, according to Redfin.

Reports told of the arrested man being placed in Fitzgerald’s handcuffs as part of a tradition to honor fallen police officers, according to the US Marshals.

‘We were able to get the house surrounded, they were able to get compliance and take the suspect into custody without incident,’ Rob Clark, of the U.S. Marshal Service, said.

‘Work smart not hard make stupid decisions face stupid consequences.’

Local police sources told of Pfeffer being known to officers in the area for what they describe as nuisance crimes.

Neighbors say the family moved in about four years ago ago, with police descending upon the residence several times since.

‘I really don’t know them, even though they’re so close. Everybody keeps to themselves here in the country, mostly. They have been noisy at times,’ Michael Moeller, a neighbor told CBS News. ‘Motorcycles and things like that in the field, yeah.’

Various photos of Pfeffer uploaded to his Instagram account, handle, thepfeffereffect in recent months show him posing with cash, guns and motorcycles. In one photo he is posing on a motocross bike and has a pistol on display, tucked into his pants.

In another photo he appears to be posing with a fan of cash covering his face and again with a pistol tucked into his waist band.

The photo, uploaded just 11 weeks ago, is ironically captioned: ‘Work smart not hard make stupid decisions face stupid consequences.’

Just hours before Temple University Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald was shot and killed, we caught his final moments out serving and protecting the community. @6abc He responded to a crime scene at 15th and Susquehanna with fellow officers. 🎥: @tomkellyiv pic.twitter.com/WUp5N2TmAA — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 20, 2023

‘I always thought he was invincible…’

Tragically, Fitzgerald’s final moments (see directly above) were captured by Action News just hours before Temple University Police Officer was shot and killed while responding to a nearby crime scene.

Juan Marrero, Fitzgerald’s cousin, told WPVI that he was more like a brother.

‘I always thought he was invincible… When I got a call from my grandmom, they said, “Chris got shot.” I was hoping he’d be ok,’ Marrero said.

‘It’s painful right now that it had to be him. You probably already know he’s the first Temple police officer ever to get killed on duty. I just pray he’s the first and last,’ Marrero said.

‘He’s 31. He’s been doing this since he was 19. This is what he loved to do. He cared about his community,’ Marrero said about Fitzgerald, who was a husband and father,’ Marrero added.

Fitzgerald’s loved ones, Temple University students and members of the community paid their respects on Sunday at a memorial that continued to grow just steps away from where the cop lost his life.

No known motive for the cop’s shooting death was immediately known.

Pfeffer is being held in Philadelphia without bail.