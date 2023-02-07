Kristi Nicole Gilley arrested kidnapping Brooke and Adrian Gilley

Non custodial mom arrested for kidnapping own 2 kids found disguised in...

Kristi Nicole Gilley arrested kidnapping own children, Brooke and Adrian Gilley, with fugitive non custodial mom and disguised kids found at Florida Winn-Dixie store.

Two children, who were allegedly kidnapped from their home in Missouri by their non custodial mother 11 months ago, were found last week at a Florida Winn-Dixie store.

Brooke and Adrian Gilley, 11 and 12, were taken by Kristi Nicole Gilley on March 15 last year in Clay County were discovered eleven months later, while out shopping on February 1.

Gilley, 36, was not the guardian of the children at the time, with officers managing to track her down after a routine vehicle tag check.

Officers learned that she was the car’s owner, with the vehicle coming to their attention near a Winn-Dixie store in Florida – more than 1,100 away from Missouri.

High Springs Police department discovered that Gilley was a fugitive and apprehended her in the grocery store – located around 20 miles from Gainesville according to a Facebook release.

Case specifics involving children’s father not publicly divulged

She had been with her two children shopping when she was arrested, with authorities confirming that the three had disguised themselves.

The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database, were wearing disguises at a Winn Dixie store, police said.

Gilley was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County.

Brooke and Aiden are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families Services.

They will be reunited with their birth family, according to officials. They were previously believed to be in California with Gilley.

No details were immediately provided on what led to the alleged abduction almost a year ago.

Gilley currently remains in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, where it is expected she will be extradited to Clay County.

In an update, Liberty Police Department in Missouri said: ‘Both Gilley kids have been safely located out of state.

‘Their non-custodial mother is in custody on parental kidnapping charges out of Clay County, Missouri.

‘Thank you to everyone who shared this post as it helped bring these children home!!!’