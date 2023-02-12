: About author bio at bottom of article.

Alamosa Walmart kidnapping: Bystanders stop woman abducting child in shopping cart at Colorado Walmart as witnesses describe Kimberli Jones, of Blanca having a melt-down.

A woman was preempted from kidnapping a child from a Colorado Walmart after bystanders restrained her as she suddenly lurched forward and took a child in a shopping trolley.

Kimberli Jones, 50, of Blanca is alleged to have snatched ‘a young child’ from a shopping cart inside a Walmart just before 1 p.m., Thursday, Alamosa cops said in a Facebook release.

Bystanders quickly stopped Jones from stealing the kid and held her until police arrived.

The innocent child was reunited safely with their parents.

Wrote a commentator on Alamosa police FB wall: ‘I was there it was insane she was screaming im gonna kill this f… child someone call child protective services call the cops im gonna kill this fxxxen child it was insane.’

No known motive

Jones was charged with kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct.

‘The Alamosa Police Department would like to thank the brave citizens, Wal-Mart staff, and community for the quick response and for being alert,’ police said.

Not immediately clear is how the Jones came to target the boy and why she sought to abduct the infant or if the victim was previously known to her.

Police stated that they believed the attempted abduction to be an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.