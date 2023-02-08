Gary Levin missing Palm Beach County, Florida Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect (in another case), Matthew Scott Flores drives off with car. Cause of death yet to be determined.

A missing Florida Lyft driver with ties to the Philadelphia area has been found dead according to a social media post shared by the man’s daughter.

Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach County vanished Jan. 30 after he was supposed to meet his girlfriend for dinner only to never return home, officials said.

The case turned ominous Thursday when a Florida felon wanted for an unrelated murder was arrested driving Levin’s 2022 red Kia Stinger as he tried to evade cops in North Carolina.

Matthew Scott Flores was taken into custody by state troopers after leading them on a high-speed pursuit across several counties in Levin’s vehicle.

Authorities are investigating how Flores obtained Levin’s vehicle. Levin’s family said they do not know whether Flores was the passenger Levin picked up in the Delray Beach area on Jan. 30 prior to his abrupt disappearance, 6ABC reported.

‘My dad was truly a one of a kind person’

Levin’s daughter, Lindsay DiBetta had previously said she was holding out hope her father would surface alive.

But detectives reported finding a body not far from where Levin vanished over the weekend, and DiBetta confirmed it was her father.

‘My dad was truly a one of a kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,’ DiBetta wrote on Facebook. ‘The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.’

Gary Levin had no known medical conditions. Family members have not revealed the cause of Levin’s death. The man’s body was found less than 2 miles from where his cellphone last pinged. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death WPTV reported.

Levin had retired from the auto-parts business and moved from Pennsylvania to Florida several years ago.

He began driving for Lyft to occupy his time and chat with passengers according to the daughter.

DiBetta thanked those who offered their condolences and asked for privacy as she began the grieving process.

Police have not given a cause of death for Levin or noted a direct connection to Flores.

Flores, 35, was being held on no bond for a parole violation and a $615,000 bond for charges in North Carolina that include eluding law enforcement, speeding and intoxicated driving. He is also facing a second-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting last month of Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula, Florida.

He has not been charged in Levin’s death.