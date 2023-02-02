Carl Flenoy Jr. navy vet and father of two shot dead while returning home from dinner along 405 LA freeway: no arrests as Los Angeles County authorities investigate.

A Navy veteran and young father of two was shot dead over the weekend while driving near the Los Angeles International Airport while returning home after going out for dinner with friends.

Carl Flenoy Jr., 28, was behind the wheel with his girlfriend around 2 a.m. Saturday when he was ambushed along the 405 Freeway off-ramp in Westchester, California, the California Highway Patrol said.

‘While he’s exiting the freeway, a car approached them and maybe one or two people got out of the car and opened fire on him,’ Flenoy’s cousin Jay Wilson told KTLA.

According to investigators with the CHP, a barrage of a half-dozen shots was fired at Slenoy’s black Lexus, causing the vehicle to lurch forward into traffic.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at the top of the La Tijera Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway.

No known altercations prior to fatal ambushing

While initial reports indicated that the shooting was possibly linked to an earlier crash, Flenoy’s family said no road-rage incidents had preceded the shooting.

Flenoy had been returning from dinner with friends in Marina Del Rey. Relatives said there were no altercations at the restaurant where he ate earlier that night and no road incidents on the way back.

‘There’s no reason to believe that somebody would be out to get him,’ said Wilson. ‘That’s just something that would never cross our minds.

‘It’s heartbreaking because he’s a good guy. He was in the Navy. He’s a great father, great son, great big brother. Always had a smile on his face so it’s tragic.’

The cousin described the 28-year-old as a great father to his two young daughters, as well as a loving brother and son.

Wilson appealed to any witnesses to come forward with information on the killing.

‘We’re hoping somebody has a conscience,’ said Wilson. ‘Somebody out there saw something. Somebody driving by saw something.’

No known motive

To date there was no known motive. It remained unclear if the seemingly targeted shooting was random. And how the navy vet came to singled out amongst a sea of other vehicles.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit an online tip at lacrimestoppers.org.