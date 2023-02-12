Adriana Kuch attackers identified by social media as Ayona Lanzetti, Keyona Brinson, Amira Mosley and Jasmine Puga in alleged planned attack against 14 year old New Jersey schoolgirl.

The four girls alleged to have attacked a 14 year old girl at a New Jersey area school leading to the child taking her own life two days later have been identified by incensed commentators on social media.

Alleged to have beaten Adriana Kuch at a Central Regional High School on February 1 were: Ayona Lanzetti, Keyona Brinson, Amira Mosley and Jasmine Puga.

To date, police have declined to release the names of the children involved on account of their minor status.

That nevertheless didn’t stop furious commentators on social media demanding that the press publicly out the identifies of the four girls alleged to have beaten Adriana, along with the identity of the girl who sent video of the beating (along with sharing it on social media) which led to the 14 year old girl taking her own life at her Bayville, NJ, home on February 3 – two days after her ‘humiliating’ attack.

Responding to claims that the attack on Adriana Kuch was racially motivated, Adriana Kuch’s father, Michael Kuch called such assertions, ‘garbage’ insisting that, ‘Adriana loved everybody’.

Attack on Adriana was planned

It remained unclear if the girls attacked the 14 year old on account of her being white.

Posted Harper Qui on Twitter: ‘A relative named the students who planned the attack on Adriana Kuch. The attackers are Ayona Lanzetti (White), Keyona Brinson (Black) and Amira Mosley (Black). The fourth attacker Jasmine Puga (Hispanic) has been confirmed through social media.’

Wrote Precious Roy: ‘Ayona Lanzetti is the one who filmed and is the instigator. She’s the one who kept sending it to Adriana. Her mother is named Angelina Lanzetti. She’s a recovering junkie who is 33, with an IQ to match and can’t hold down a job so she sells Scentsy….’

Posted another, Queen Depp: ‘Ayonna Lanzetti, Keyona Brinson, Amira Mosley & Jasmine Morales – I hope y’all are punished to the fullest extent for your age. Y’all disgust me!! #Justice4ArianaKuch#ArianaKuch Hope the school gets heavily fined for not acting appropriately! Shame and disgrace.’

Charges upgraded as school district faces potential lawsuit

While Freedomforallpeople posted, ‘I just read the statement by the family. The attacker is Amira Mosley. She responsible for the brutal assault. The rest planned the attack, humiliated and filmed Adriana.’

The four alleged attackers were initially charged with third-degree assault charges with a fourth girl also charged charged with disorderly conduct after they were also suspended indefinitely from school. Following news of Adriana’s Kuch’s suicide, commentators, including Adriana’s father, Michael Kuch were livid, demanding that the four involved face graver charges.

Come Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced charges against the teens had been upgraded. One is now charged with aggravated assault, and could face court as an adult, a second girl was charged with harassment while the two other teen girls were booked with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault according to NBC News.

To date it remained unclear whether the school district would face any disciplinary measures for failing to report Adriana’s attack to police along with whether Michael Kuch would seek to file a lawsuit against the school in what other parents claim were cases of ongoing school bullying that administrators failed to put a stop to.