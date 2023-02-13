Adrian Kuch boyfriend regrets not saving her life when she called him

‘I wish I had picked up the phone.’ The heartbroken boyfriend of bullied New Jersey teen Adriana Kuch continues to agonise whether he could have prevented her from taking her life, after the young teen declined to take her phone call a day before she took her life following an attack at the hands of school bullies.

Jason Lopez, 16, is haunted by the thought he might have been able to prevent Adriana, 14, from taking her own life after the humiliating beating she suffered at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, said the teen boy’s mom, Wendy Lopez, 50.

Two days after the fateful February 1 beating at Central Region High School hallway, Adriana took her life at her family, Bayville, NJ home.

‘He’ll wake up in the middle of the night screaming and crying,’ Lopez told the nypost.

‘[Adriana] called him the night before [her death] and he wished that he picked up the phone and he didn’t,’ Lopez recounts, explaining the spiral of grief and guilt her young son feels.

This is a whole new level of bullying. I’m glad the four teenage girls where charged for the beating of Adriana Kuch (14), who committed suicide two days later after this video was spread online. One is now charged with aggravated assault, and could face court as an adult, one… https://t.co/6tO4s8Xb0n pic.twitter.com/4QlwldDBtS — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) February 11, 2023

‘He’s broken, all he does is cry,’’

‘He called her back five minutes later and she never called back. That’s the last time [they spoke],’ the mom added.

The teens had been dating for nearly two months when Adriana was brutally bullied as the pair walked down a hallway on campus Feb. 1.

A video of the attack was later posted online, further tormenting the teen, with Adriana taking her own life two days later.

‘[Jason] said to me that it would have been nice to grow up when me and his father did in the ’80s and ’90s, when you don’t have this extra online stuff to go along with being in high school,’ Lopez told the nypost.

‘He just wished Adriana had told him more because she kinda kept it all to herself.’

Adriana’s dad, Michael Kuch, said his daughter’s boyfriend was ‘broken’ following her death.

‘His mother reached out to me and said, ‘He’s broken, all he does is cry,’’ Michael Kuch told the nypost, adding that the boyfriend keeps rewatching the bullying video.

‘You know how many times he watched it?’ Michael Kuch said. ‘Can you imagine having lived the rest of your life watching the girl you loved be beaten in the face with a bottle.’

‘[Jason] sent me a bunch of pictures of her and he just said, ’I’m sorry,’’ Kuch said.

The revelations come as social media outed the identities of all four teen girls involved in the savage beating and cyber bullying of Adriana Kuch and just days as an Ocean County prosecutor visited the school to discuss failings and policy changes as Michael Kuch now considers his legal avenues.