Adriana Davidson missing Ann Arbor, Michigan teen girl found dead days after suspicious disappearance at her high school. No foul play suspected.

A Pioneer High School student was found dead Monday at the school’s football stadium three days after she failed to return home from school, police said on Monday.

The family of Adriana ‘Addy’ Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, reported her missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

Family members said they had last heard from her at 9 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) while she was on her way to school. When she didn’t return home, they tried to find her, and then called authorities.

Davidson was last seen by friends around 11 a.m. Friday outside Pioneer High School. Deputies searched throughout the weekend, but she hadn’t been located, ClickonDetroit reported.

Police said Davidson’s body was found by a K-9 unit around 1 p.m. Monday near Pioneer High School’s athletic fields. Foul play is not suspected. Ann Arbor police are handling the investigation into Davidson’s death. It remained unclear if Adriana Davidson may have killed herself and committed suicide?

‘Our sincere condolences go out to the friends and family of Adriana,’ the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. ‘You remain in our thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank everyone for your assistance in spreading the word, sharing tips, and offering your support.’ ‘While the Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating the circumstances of her death, we do not believe there is an active threat to the community,’ police tweeted. ‘An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death.’ The girl’s death follows Addy failing to respond to her father’s texts Friday morning while on her way to Pioneer High School, where she was last seen by friends two hours later, ClickOnDetroit reported.

John Davidson said he last heard from his daughter when she left to take a public bus, only for the teen girl to fail to respond to his texts.

‘We’re going on what, Day 2 now? This is not my daughter,’ Davidson told 7 Action News over the weekend.

After checking with her friends and going to the school to look for her, the frantic dad contacted the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Offered department spokesperson Derrick Jackson: ‘There’s definitely some suspicious pieces to this.’

Investigators checked surveillance video from the bus and discovered that Adriana arrived at school Friday morning but left soon after. Friends told police she felt unwell.

Other video showed the teen returning to school about noon but never going inside.

‘We have no idea at this point, so that’s why we’re asking for the public’s help,’ Jackson said when asked if investigators had any idea where she went.

Adriana’s brother Anthony Lopez said one of the girl’s best friends told him she texted her.

Who else was Adriana in touch with prior to her death?

‘The text messages between her and her friend are time-stamped at 12:26 p.m. where she had texted my sister saying, ‘You straight?’ and then Addy responded saying, ‘No,’’ Lopez told 7 Action News.

When the friend reportedly texted ‘Wym,’ an abbreviation for ‘What do you mean,’ Addy never replied.

On Friday afternoon, a student found Addy’s cellphone on the school’s tennis court and gave it to Addy’s best friend. Police are now in possession of the phone.

‘When I found out that Addy was potentially missing, I knew right away she didn’t run away. The red flag for me was the phone,’ Lopez said.

‘I know that wherever she’s at, she’s not there willingly,’ he said.

Jackson told told 7 Action News: ‘What teenage girl just wanders off and leaves her phone and doesn’t contact someone?’

On Sunday, the family handed out fliers of the missing girl throughout Ann Arbor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 734-973-7711, or the Washtenaw Sheriff’s Dispatch at 734-994-2911.

