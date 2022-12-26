Woman assaults husband at airport after finding lewd images on his phone

Paula Barbour caught on video attacking husband at South Carolina airport after finding indecent images on his phone as man attempts to deny assault ever taking place.

A couple’s vacation was over before it even began after a wife allegedly assaulting her husband at the airport upon finding ‘indecent’ images on her husband’s phone.

Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported.

Police responding to an ‘active domestic’ incident at 2:50 p.m, where upon they found the couple in the midst of an altercation.

‘The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,’ the police wrote in an incident report.

She said they had arrived in South Carolina for a vacation, but that her mood soured when she ‘saw several indecent photos’ on his cellphone, according to WCBD.

Husband sought to deny assault ever taking place

An argument ensued when the woman confronted the husband over the lewd pictures.

The man denied being attacked, but surveillance images reportedly showed his wife delivering kicks to his legs, throwing his phone to the floor and trying to smack him in the face.

Barbour admitted to assaulting him and was arrested.

She was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center and released a day later on a $5,237 bond. The woman is slated to appear in court on February 15, 2023.

It was unclear where the couple flew from and where they had planned to spend quality time together.