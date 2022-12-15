Michael Barajas Michigan man with filed teeth, kidnapped, sexually abused pregnant woman for 3 weeks in room with no windows before eventually managing to escape.

A 36-year-old Michigan man with filed down teeth has been accused of kidnapping a vulnerable woman, sexually assaulting her for three weeks along with threatened to ‘rip out her throat’ if she didn’t do what she was told.

Officials said Michael Barajas, 36, used rope to tie a 20-year-old woman to a mattress in a room with the windows screwed shut and the doors locked in Genesee County. She was raped by multiple men in the room, according to authorities.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the woman tried to escape the ‘flop house’ on two separate occasions, but Barajas caught her and said he would rip her throat out with his teeth.

He groomed the woman and forced her to call him ‘daddy,’ WDIV reported citing authorities.

The woman finally escaped Dec. 8 and ended up at Hurley Hospital in Flint with a medical emergency related to pregnancy, officials said. Nurses realized what had happened to her, leading to police being called.

Police raided the the home where the woman had been held hostage later that day, where they discovered the ‘fanged’ man who was in possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy.

During a Wednesday press conference, Swanson said the week of Thanksgiving a pregnant woman in her early 20s had been kicked out of her house. Barajas spotted the vulnerable woman walking on the street alone and pulled his car up. He offered her a warm shower, a bite to eat and a place to stay.

The victim accepted, not knowing that she would be repeatedly raped and trafficked for the following three weeks.

Once the pair arrived to a dilapidated home, Barajas allegedly locked her inside a room and tied her to a bed. Genesee officials said they found rope at the scene. The victims’ room had an exterior deadbolt and all the windows in the home were screwed shut.

‘This guy used the opportunity to not only sexually assault but have people come over and traffic her as she was tied forcibly to the bed while they assaulted her,’ Swanson said.

‘This guy is a monster. If you look at the teeth that are filed down and the threats of ripping out a throat, I will say no more,’ he said.

Barajas upon his arrest was charged with multiple felonies, including human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy and other charges.

His cash bond was set at $250,000. Barajas is scheduled to be in court for a probable cause conference Dec. 22.

The sheriff says the investigation is still ongoing and authorities are asking for tips finding the other suspects. Anyone who knows something about the crime or any known associates of Barajas is being asked to call 911 or 810-257-3422.