Kissimmee man stabs mom to death for not making him a man

Matthew Sisley, Kissimmee, Florida man confesses to fatally stabbing his mother, says he doesn’t regret it, blames her for not pushing him to be a man.

‘I would do it again.’ A 21-year-old Kissimmee man fatally stabbed his mother because she never ‘pushed him to be a man,’ Florida authorities stated.

Cops found one woman dead inside a residence in Kissimmee with knife wounds to her stomach along with her daughter, identified as the suspect’s sister, with severe lacerations to her hand.

The mother whose identity was not divulged was found dead in the family living room, FOX35 reported.

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office located the dead woman’s son, Matthew Stewart Sisley, covered in blood a short distance from the home on Tuesday.

Neighbor Miguel Cabrera told News 6 about what he saw in the aftermath of the stabbing.

‘I would do it again.’

‘I saw my neighbor, the lady, coming out of the house, screaming like, ‘Help, help, help,’ with her hands over here, holding her stomach, her hands full of blood,’ Cabrera said.

According to Lopez, the stabbing was a result of domestic violence.

Sisley confessed to the violent assault during an interview with investigators, who asked him if his mother deserved death.

‘Yes,’ Sisley allegedly answered. ‘Because she never pushed me to be a man.’

A detective then asked if he regretted ending her life.

‘No,’ he said. ‘I would do it again.’

Of note, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said there hadn’t been previous calls of domestic disturbances at the home.

Told Sheriff Marcos Lopez, ‘We don’t have a history at this house for domestic violence.’

Adding, ‘We’ve always tried to raise awareness. We really kind of hope that people come out and talk about that.’

Sisley, who added he hadn’t intentionally attacked his sister, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic). Deputies said additional charges are forthcoming.

The 21 year old son, will face up to life in prison if convicted of murder.

