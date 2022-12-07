Jayveon Burley Los Angeles father throws 1 year old baby daughter, Leilani to her death over bridge. Child’s mother, Lynisha Hull, is left wondering why?

Why? A 22-year-old man has been accused of murdering his baby daughter after the 1-year-old’s body was found in the Los Angeles River, California authorities said.

Jayveon Louis Burley of Inglewood was arrested in the death of his 1-year-old daughter Leilani Burley, whose body was recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge, at the river’s southern end in Long Beach on Monday, the Inglewood Police Department said.

The girl’s grandmother called police Sunday night when her son, who lives with her, returned home with only one of his two children after picking them up from their mother in Long Beach, police said.

Police began a search for the missing girl, Leilani. Her brother, 3-year-old Zayveyon Burley, was unharmed, KTLA-TV reported.

Lynisha Hull, Leila and Zayveyon’s mother, told KTLA that Burley had never harmed either of their children and was always overprotective of them.

Why would he do this to my daughter?

‘He dropped her, or threw her, over the bridge,’ Hull said through sobs of her daughter.

The heartbroken mother was left to wonder what her child’s final moments were like.

‘I keep on asking, what was my daughter’s reaction? Was she crying? Was she screaming?’ the woman said.

Hull recalled taking Christmas photos with baby Leilani a short time before her death.

‘She was hugging me so tight. She didn’t want me to let go. I feel like my baby knew something,’ she said.

Hull wrote on her Facebook page that although she and Burley did not have an argument when he came by her house to pick up their children, she noticed that he seemed ‘angry.’

‘My daughter was murdered by her father. He threw her off the bridge,’ Hull told KABC-TV. ‘I don’t understand. Why would he do this to my daughter? I don’t understand. How can a father do this to their own child?’

Father faces charges

According to the anguished mother, before Leilani was found dead in the shallow water under the bridge, Burley wouldn’t tell her where their daughter was.

‘He kept on saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, she’s fine,” Hull wrote in a post.

The mom of two described Leila as ‘so full of life.’ She said the 1-year-old loved music, books and “giving high-fives.”

Burley faces murder and child endangerment charges police said. He is being held on $215,000 bond.