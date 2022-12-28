Louisiana worker fired after video of her dumping water on homeless person...

Define compassion? A Louisiana convenience store worker is no longer employed at her place of work after video of her tossing a bucket of water on a homeless woman in below-freezing temperatures going viral.

Video shows a female employee at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge confronting a homeless woman who was sitting in front of the store on a brisk 26-degree day over the Christmas holiday weekend.

‘Move! Not telling y’all again. Move it!’ the worker can be heard (see below) demanding in the video. ‘Clear the —- out!’

Abdullah Mufahi, the store’s owner, fired the employee featured in the video within 24 hours of the video going viral and drawing wide rebuke, WAFB reported.

The woman’s ouster followed, 44-year-old Kasey Young, remarkably posting the video online, where she sought to defend her actions. Young claimed she tried to get the group of homeless people to leave the store’s parking lot and called the police.

Homeless and disposable

An employee of the convenience store told WAFB that Young was known for feeding homeless people in the area and that she lost her temper the morning the video was taken.

Mufahi said during a press conference, ‘When I got the news, I didn’t speak to the employee too much. All I told her was to leave the property because we do not handle situations like that.’

The employee said the homeless people frequently loiter outside the store, use drugs and harass customers. Despite this, the store’s owner says she should have done ‘anything but what she did.’

The homeless woman shown in the video has since been connected with the proper services to receive assistance.

The Baton Rouge Police Department could not confirm whether the employee will face any charges.