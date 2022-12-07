Alexander Hernandez-Delgado homeless Florida man breaks into Dover home where he stabs puppy dog with machete along with eating items from residence and stealing hat.

A Florida man with no fixed address has been accused of breaking into a home and stabbing to death the family puppy with a machete, but not before helping himself to dinner at the residence.

Alexander Hernandez-Delgado, 25, upon his arrest last week was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and armed burglary in the break-in at the Dover home on Wheeler Road on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly entered the premises through an unlocked living room door according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The apparently ravenous intruder helped himself to the family’s food at about 7 p.m. and proceeded to throw their belongings around the home, authorities said.

The homeowner reported that they saw the suspect strolling out of the home wearing a stolen hat.

History of prior violent crime

Police then made the horrific discovery of the family’s puppy, which had been stabbed with a machete and left inside a crate near the living room door, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Hernandez-Delgado was found at a nearby Dollar General, with deputies saying the man admitting to being inside the dwelling.

In addition to the burglary and cruelty counts, the homeless suspect also was charged with petit theft and was held on $50,000 bail.

‘I have zero tolerance for abuse of any kind,’ said Sheriff Chad Chronister, WEAR-TV reported.

‘Unfortunately, this is not the first case of animal cruelty we’ve seen recently. I can’t stress enough how important it is to me that these suspects face charges,’ he said.

The sheriff added that the homeless man has a history of violent behavior ‘and it is vital that he’s held accountable so he can’t continue to harm any innocent person or animal.’

Not immediately clear is how the man came to be homeless and what aid, if any, was offered to him before turning to vicious crime.