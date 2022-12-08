Henry Capouch Chicago police officer arrested urinating in ice machine at St Petersburg beach bar during Florida vacation. Cop who became belligerent when told to stop now under investigation.

He probably just had to go … A veteran Chicago police officer vacationing in Florida was arrested after he allegedly urinated in an ice machine at a St. Petersburg bar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Capouch who was observed being ‘foul mouthed’ was caught in the act by a worker at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida, early Monday morning.

Notice of the ‘transgression’ came when the employee went to grab some ice, where upon he spotted Capouch allegedly ‘pissing’ in the machine, according to an arrest report obtained by WFLA.

The worker asked Capouch to stop, only for the police officer to swear at and shove the worker a ‘couple of times,’ according to the arrest document.

A deputy, who responded to the bar around 12:30 a.m., was escorted by the worker and security to the beach, where Capouch and his girlfriend were sitting.

Chicago cop, Henry Capouch, pisses in ice machine while on vacation in Florida and assaults staff. Chicago’s Finest. https://t.co/1bfU5EotyZ pic.twitter.com/SnvsX995Kl — 🔴Dan is Live on Twitch🔴 (@ChiJohnnyCash) December 7, 2022

Internal investigation ordered

But there was more to come.

Officers wrote in their report that Capouch was ‘actively resisting,’ along with refusing to follow the deputy’s commands in an attempt to detain the presumably ‘pissed up’ cop.

Capouch’s ambit to relieve himself in the machine may have been influenced by alcohol, officers noted in the documents.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.

Capouch, a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department was relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation WGN reported.