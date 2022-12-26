Missing 20yr old MN student found dead without jacket in sub zero...

George Musser missing Stillwater, Minnesota man found dead after leaving bar early morning hours without jacket in sub zero temperatures.

A missing 20-year-old college student from Minnesota was found dead after leaving a bar on Christmas Eve without a jacket despite sub-zero temperatures.

George Musser’s body was discovered at around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day in Baytown Township, Stillwater Police Department stated in a Facebook release.

‘There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,’ Baytown police said Sunday. Of note the man’s death was not deemed suspicious KARE11 reported.

Emily Dalbec, Musser’s cousin, confirmed news of the missing college student’s death in a Facebook post, writing: ‘I am heartbroken to share that the police have found his body.’

Musser, a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was last seen alive at Brian’s Bar in Stillwater, east of Minneapolis-St. Paul, just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Was Stillwater student drunk when he left bar?

Ally McKay told CBS Minneapolis that she spoke to Musser at around 1:30 a.m.

‘He came up to the booth I was sitting in with my friends and he was talking to us,’ she recalled. ‘And he told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned.’

It remained unclear if Musser was inebriated when he left the premises.

Police said Musser’s keys and wallet were found near the bar, and his car remained parked outside. Despite temperatures plunging down to minus 2 Fahrenheit degrees that morning, the 20-year-old walked out of the drinking establishment wearing nothing but a pair of jeans, a flannel shirt and a stocking cap.

Friends and family launched a massive search for Musser, which continued into Sunday, involving more than 100 volunteers who spent hours searching for the missing man in the freezing cold according to CBS Minnesota.

Following the grim discovery Sunday, Heidi Kram, Musser’s other cousin, wrote in the description of a GoFundMe campaign that ‘this was not the outcome we were praying for. We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again.’

A candlelight vigil honoring Musser is scheduled for Monday evening in Stillwater.

Officials have yet to say what led to the death of the 20 year old as they now await the results of an autopsy test.