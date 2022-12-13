Figures seen walking in background video taken near Idaho college murders on night of killings spark new theories among internet sleuths.

And the speculation continues. As the case of four University of Idaho students murdered at an off campus residence drags on, with authorities no closer to identifying a suspect or making an arrest, five weeks on, online sleuths continue to take on what they believe to be the slack of authorities who remain tight lipped on what they may have uncovered, while a community remains in the grips of fear of another impending violent murder.

Authorities over the weekend released bodycam video showing police stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, with cops stating they did not suspect the three teens seen in the video of any involvement with the murders and discounting the importance of the video.

Nevertheless, online sleuths noticed a detail they believe police may have missed.

Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported.

Online sleuths noticed people walking two houses down from the off-campus King Road home where Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend Xana Kernodle, 20, were killed between 3 and 4 a.m., according to the news outlet. The bodycam clip is stamped 3:12 a.m.

Idaho murders: Police release bodycam video from night of killings

Police said the students who were the subjects of the stop are not connected in any way to the killings

Footage, recorded between 2:54 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Authorities said they gleaned no evidence from the videos. pic.twitter.com/L77miIWwca — iCkEdMeL ☀🔎🔥 (@iCkEdMeL) December 9, 2022

A great lead?

It was unclear if local law enforcement or the FBI have identified or interviewed the people captured walking in the dismissed videos, according to Fox News.

The news outlet said it has made several inquiries about the images but that it had not received a response.

‘During the timeframe of the murders, there were people in the general vicinity,’ crime vlogger Olivia Vitale told Fox News.

‘Between the people with law enforcement and the people in the background of the bodycam footage, that is about half a dozen people. The importance is they may have witnessed something unbeknownst to them,’ added Vitale, who has more than a million followers on TikTok.

Pat Diaz, a former Miami-Dade homicide detective-turned-private investigator, concurred with the online sleuths’ assessment.

‘If they haven’t yet, they need to locate them ASAP. That is a great lead. Someone knows something,’ Diaz told Fox News.

Joseph Giacalone, a professor at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a retired NYPD sergeant, told the outlet that investigators can also use cell tower data to track which phones were in the area at the time.

‘Information that is being released at this time’

‘They can see what phone numbers are attached to a specific cell site,’ Giacalone told FOX. ‘Since we know there are two cops standing there who probably have cellphones, they can narrow down other people within that general vicinity.’

When asked by Fox if any search warrants have been served outside the King Road home and whether there are unnamed persons of interest, Moscow police spokesman Robbie Johnson said: ‘That is not information that is being released at this time.’

On Monday, police Capt. Roger Lanier said investigators were sifting through ‘hours and hours and hours’ of video.

‘Those videos are from all over town, gas stations and specifically the area around King Road. It does take a lot of time,’ he said.

‘We have literally an army of analysts who have been sorting through videos that have been submitted through the FBI.gov Moscow upload site,’ Lanier added.

In the interim a nation continues to hold its breath as each passing day without an arrest attests to the notion that in the land of free and virtuous, justice is not always forthcoming. If not most times.