North Carolina authorities have arrested a 42 year old man in relation to a shooting that left two people dead at a Rocky Mount parking lot.

The bodies of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were found along with two young children in a car Thursday morning, according to police.

WITN reported Rocky Mount police arresting Eric Coley, 42, in connection to their deaths. Police said Coley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with two of Wiggins four children in the back seat.

WITN reported the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

How did victims and suspect know each other?

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

Breana Wiggins, Destiny Wiggins sister, told the Raleigh News & Observer that her sister was a mother of four with a passion for doing hair. She said the two children in the car were her nieces.

A friend of Brown’s said he was ‘like a brother, and uncle to my kids,’ saying he knew how to ‘keep a smile on our face.’

Brown’s relationship to Wiggins and the children was not immediately clear.

Coley was being held at the Nash County Detention Facility without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

It remained unclear whether the suspect previously knew his victims and what led to the double homicide.