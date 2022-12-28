Did missing Michigan doctor plan to take his own life? Found dead...

Dr. Bolek Payan missing Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond near his Leoni Township home as the man’s death raises new questions.

A Michigan doctor who went missing last week, was found dead in a frozen pond on a property near his Leoni Township home Tuesday.

Dr. Bolek Payan was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, detectives were able to access Dr. Payan’s home video camera system.

The video showed the missing doctor leave his home on foot Thursday afternoon.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the property involving K-9s, drones and officers on foot. After nothing was found on land, holes were cut in the ice on a nearby pond. It was then that the breakthrough came.

Divers then located Dr. Payan’s body under the ice. Detectives said they believed Dr. Payan was dead before he was ever reported missing due to the weather conditions and the fact that he was in the water.

Possibly last seen by dog-sitter

‘Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water,’ the department said.

‘Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan’s family and friends,’ the department of public safety said.

Family friend Nicole Keiser said Payan, had dropped his dogs off with her around 8 a.m. Thursday and was expected to pick them up that night after work.

Keiser told WILX-TV before Payan’s body was found that it was ‘out of character’ for him to drive home without getting the dogs.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and toxicology testing.

It is unclear exactly how Dr. Payan ended up in the pond. Or whether the physician fell in the water by accident or by design?

According to Henry Ford Health’s website, Dr. Payan specialized in psychiatry and attended Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine.