Semaj 7 month old Washington DC baby mauled by two pit bulls left brain damaged while babysitter left to run errands only for her boyfriend’s dogs to attack the child.

A seven-month-old baby has been left brain damaged after he was mauled by two pit bulls while in the care of a babysitter.

According to the boy’s family, the babysitter left Semaj, from Washington DC, with her daughter while she ran errands on November 3.

It was while Semaj was in the babysitter’s house that the infant was viciously attacked when the nanny’s daughter opened the cellar door, which led to the pit bulls escaping and going straight for the little boy, who was in his walker, biting his head face and torso.

The baby suffered a broken nose, fractured skull, lacerations to his face and torso, and loss of previous motor skills.

The toddler will have future brain damage and is currently unable to breathe on his own according to FOX5Washington DC.

Life saving methods

The two dogs were reportedly owned by the babysitter’s boyfriend, but have both now been seized and euthanized.

Following the attack, Semaj was rushed to ICU where ‘life-saving methods’ were used.

Told the boy’s mother, Derica, 25: ‘When I arrived at the hospital, they told me that Semaj’s heart had stopped beating and he was out for about 20 to 30 minutes.

‘They had to resuscitate him and had to do three sets of reps to bring him back to life.’

Adding: ‘Whilst in the ER, they said he might not make it. They also stated that he lost a lot of blood and that his little heart may stop again.

‘I will never leave Semaj’s side – I have been with him since the day of the incident.’

Dajuane said that the family had used the babysitter before, so they had no reason to be concerned.

‘Semaj will never have a regular childhood ever.’

The boy’s family say they have not spoken to the caretaker since the dog attack.

On November 17, Semaj was moved from the ICU.

Although he has a ‘long road to recovery’, the boy’s grandfather, Dajuane Goode, said he and his family are trying to stay positive.

Said the grandfather: ‘Domica is going through a whirlwind of emotions – one minute she blames herself, saying she failed to protect her son. Another minute she’s angry at the negligence of the dog’s owner. But all in all, she is so grateful that we still have Semaj here with us.’

Added the boy’s mother, ‘Semaj will never have a regular childhood ever.’

The family have now set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical bills, with more than $12,240 raised so far, and are advocating for the introduction of a ‘Large Dog Act Semaj Bill’ in the US.

67 per cent of dog attack fatalities caused by pit bulls

Dajuane said the bill will require large dog owners to have their pet evaluated annually by a licensed veterinarian to determine whether or not it is aggressive.

If it is found to be aggressive, proper training and measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of the public and the dog’s owner.

Pit bulls account for just six per cent of dogs in the United States but are responsible for the vast majority of the deaths of dogs and humans, according to the dog attack victims’ group dogsbite.org.

The second most lethal were rottweilers, responsible for 10% of the attacks that ended in death. This makes just two breeds responsible for more than 75% of all canine-related deaths. Among the casualties from the study, 48% occurred in children younger than 9.

The organization, founded by dog attack survivor Collen Lynn, notes that in a 16-year period from 2005 through 2020, canines killed 568 Americans and pit bulls contributed to 67 per cent of these deaths.