61 year old Brooklyn dad stabbed to death in home invasion along with the man’s two daughters, 22, 19 sustaining injuries after robbers demanded cash from a safe that didn’t exist before fleeing from the family Bensonhurst home.

The 61-year-old male, whose identity was not released, was fatally stabbed by two male robbers, dressed in all black and wearing masks, according to the man’s daughters.

The sisters, 19 and 22, were also stabbed. The 19-year-old was stabbed throughout her body and her sibling had stab wounds on her hands, according to CBS News.

The robbers broke into their home on 17th Avenue near 82nd Street in Bensonhurst around 6am, demanding they give them money from a safe, police said. However, the family did not own a safe.

When they did not give them any money, one of the robbers started stabbing the father-of-two repeatedly.

The 19-year-old was transported to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, while the 22-year-old was taken to NYU Langone Hospital and is expected to survive, the New York Post reported.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene and the medical examiner was on scene.

It is unclear why the family was targeted and the robbers fled on food. No arrests have been made.

Neighbors said the family has lived there for more than 10 years and ‘kept to themselves,’ according to CBS News.

One neighbor who didn’t want to be identified on camera told of waking up to screams in the morning, and hearing someone yell, ‘let her go!’

Another local described the victim as ‘just a nice guy’.

The 19-year-old’s birthday is reportedly Saturday, as well, according to the New York Daily News.

A pair of crooks broke into an apartment above a shop in Bensonhurst about 5:50 a.m. and stabbed the three people inside. The victims appear to be from the same family.

Rampant rise in violent crime in NYC

Police are investigating the incident and looking to see if it is connected to a family dispute, ABC 7 reported.

There was no signs of forced entry on the blood-stained entrance, according to local reports.

The attack has left area residents fearful as crime continues to rise in New York City.

‘I’ve heard they got in the home, so I’m just really [worried] it could happen to any of us,’ neighbor Jhonny told ABC 7. ‘Pretty much all of us will be worried about it.’

Overall crime is up 22.9 percent in the Big Apple, although murder is down 13.1 percent according to NYPD statistics.

Rape, felony assault, and robbery are all up at 7.4, 12.6, and 26.1 percent, respectively.

The rise in crime violent comes amid the greatest social and income polarity and ongoing political divisiveness in the United States in the aftermath of post COVID.