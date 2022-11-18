Zachary Butler former ExxonMobil worker charged with taking illicit upskirt photos of female workers he kept in a special vault.

A former ExxonMobil employee in Texas has been accused of taking illegal and illicit photos of his female co-workers.

Zachary Erin Butler, 30, is alleged to have taken invasive photos and videos of female co-workers at ExxonMobil’s Spring, Texas, campus while going on walks with them and insisting they take the stairs instead of the elevator, KRIV-TV reported.

Investigators said Butler would frequently ask female coworkers to go with him to buy coffee or to take walks after long periods of sitting, according to the court records. During the walks, he reportedly often recommended that he and his female coworkers use a set of enclosed stairs instead of the elevator.

Employees of Butler said he had been taking the ‘upskirt’ photos of them for over a year, Mark Herman, of Precinct 4 of the Harris County Constable’s Office, said in a release.

‘After obtaining evidence from the suspect’s phone, Constable Investigators filed two warrants for State Jail Felony Invasive Visual Recording,’ the law enforcement agency posted on Facebook.

‘Private Photo Vault’

Butler reportedly denied the allegations at first, but investigators at ExxonMobil, after receiving complaints, found a vault of 35 pictures and 25 videos of ‘upskirt’ style videos after he gave them permission to search his phone, KPRC-TV reported.

The photos were found in an app called ‘Private Photo Vault’ that authorities say was previously installed but then uninstalled on August 8, 2021, and showed videos where Butler appeared to have placed his phone’s camera under the hemlines of women’s skirts and dresses in order to capture views of their genital areas.

The videos were reportedly edited to add slow motion and an audio track.

Butler who was arrested last week was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $30,000 bond on November 11.

‘Investigators believe there may be other victims related to this suspect and urge anyone who may have knowledge or has been a victim to contact our dispatch at 281-376-3472,’ Herman posted on Facebook.