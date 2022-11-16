Troy Khoeler’s parents Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas charged with murdering 7yr old boy and placing his body in a washing machine. Got tired of foster boy stealing family’s food.

A child’s adoptive parents have been charged with a 7 year old boy’s murder after he was found dead in the family washing machine over the summer.

Texas prosecutors say Troy Khoeler‘s parents grew tired of the boy allegedly stealing snacks, leading up to his murder.

The 7 year old’s body was found in a washing machine at the family home in Spring after disappearing in July.

The boy’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were arrested on Tuesday. Their charges were read in probable cause court early Wednesday morning.

Jemaine appeared before a judge and his bond was set at $2 million. He’s charged with capital murder.

Boy was determined to have been beaten, suffocated and possibly drowned

Tiffany did not appear because the judge said she’s suicidal. Her injury to a child by omission charge was still read, however. Her bond was set at $150,000, KTRK-TV reported.

The boy’s adoptive parents first reported their 7-year-old son missing on July 28 from their home in the 4400 block of Rosegate in Spring’s Birnamwood subdivision.

After a search of their home, deputies found Troy fully clothed in a top-load washing machine, located in the garage.

The 42-year-old father initially told investigators that when he got home from work that morning, Troy was gone. But detectives said he and his wife’s statements didn’t add up.

According to police paperwork, investigators recovered surveillance video showing Troy playing hide-and-seek by himself on the front lawn the night before he was murdered.

Documents said it appears Troy never left the house, and he wasn’t missing at all.

The medical examiner determined that Troy suffered from being beaten, suffocated and possibly drowned.

MORE: The parents were at home when the child was reported missing at 5:20am. They are being taken downtown to be interviewed. Nobody is under arrest at the time of the update from investigators. We’ve learned this boy, Troy Khoeler, was possibly adopted in 2019. pic.twitter.com/AjfwygLoLq — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) July 28, 2022

Incriminating texts

Investigators extracted text messages from Tiffany and Jemaine’s cell phones incriminating them in their adoptive son’s death.

Court paperwork said Tiffany texted Jemaine that she ‘Threatened to put (Troy) in the stove and turn it on,’ until the little boy finally came clean about eating her oatmeal cream pie cookies.

Some of the text messages from Jemaine to Tiffany graphically describe how Jemaine said he was going to kill the 7-year-old.

The court paperwork said Jemaine allegedly covered Troy’s mouth and nose with an unknown object, submerging him under water.

At the time of the recovery of Troy’s body, blood was found at the bottom of the washing machine along with blood on his nose and a large bump on his forehead.

An autopsy revealed the boy having bruising all over the body and that the child was placed into the washing machine after he was killed to conceal his murder.

7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found dead inside of a washing machine at his family’s Spring home this morning. His adoptive parents being questioned. It’s unclear if the washing machine was on or if it had water in it.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy. pic.twitter.com/vFOKdmGRQv — Deven Clarke (@KPRC2Deven) July 28, 2022

CPS previously involved with family

Investigators say both parents hit Troy with an unknown object before placing the dead boy in the washing machine.

Bond conditions were set for the couple. Should they bond out, both Jemaine and Tiffany can’t come into contact with anyone under 17. They’ll both have to wear GPS monitors, too.

‘His death was ruled a homicide due to homicidal violence. The autopsy found the complainant had suffered from asphyxiation, possible drowning. The complainant suffered both remote and new blunt-force trauma that was indicative of inflicted trauma,’ officials read in court.

Texas CPS previously confirmed that Troy was a foster child, who was adopted by the family in 2019. CPS added that the family has history with the agency, but exact details were not immediately disclosed.