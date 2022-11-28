Markell Noah, Jackson, Mississippi 12 year old killed playing Russian Roulette. Body found in abandoned house. Two minors and one adult charged.

A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.

Jackson’s Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to WLBT-TV.

The boy’s body was found in an abandoned house in Audubon Place, Jackson on Friday night after he was initially reported missing. He was killed around 3am.

Law enforcement officers subsequently arrested and charged two minors and one adult in connection to his murder on Friday.

Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Game of chance or murder?

Markell’s body had been left in the abandoned suburban house, after participating in the ‘deadly’ game of Russian Roulette, which involves pointing a revolver to one’s head with a single bullet in the chamber. Opponents take turns pressing the trigger, if the loaded chamber aligns with the barrel, the weapon will fire, killing or severely injuring the player.

However, some members of Noah’s family have since voiced their skepticism that the young boy died during a ‘game.’

Markell’s sister Nunu took to social media and said that she does not believe her brother’s death had anything to do with a game of Russian Roulette.

‘MARKELL DEATH WAS NOT ANOUT A GAME [sic],’ she posted to her Facebook page.

On her Instagram page, she posted a series of pictures of conversations she had with her brother’s friend, as well as pictures of the bloody crime scene where Markell’s body was allegedly found.

‘Not everything on the news is real,’ she wrote.

‘It wasn’t nothing about a game being played…I WANT JUSTICE IN EVERY WAY POSSIBLE FOR MY 12 year old brother,’ continued Markell’s distraught sister.

Members of Noah’s family and community are mourning the child, who had just turned 12 on November 17.

In 2021, Jackson reported a record 155 homicides – scoring the highest per capita murder rate in the nation. As of October 2022, there had been 100 homicides in the city.

The investigation is ongoing, and Jackson police ask anyone with information to call the department at 601-960-1278 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477.