NJ drummer crushed to death after climbing in recycling dumpster after partying

He had to be identified by his tattoos…. A 19-year-old New Jersey man was crushed to death after climbing in a recycling dumpster after leaving a party, only to be later scooped up by a garbage truck.

The remains of Kellen Bischoff, of Manahawkin, were found at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, after the truck made its stop Saturday morning, NJ.com reported.

Bischoff, a drummer in a local band called Hellfire, had been visiting a relative in Kutztown, in Berks County, according to the report.

The young musician had been reported missing to the Kutztown Police Department, the local DA’s office said.

Bischoff was last seen early Saturday after leaving an off-campus party near Kutztown University.

Toxicology report pending

Surveillance footage captured him climbing into the dumpster in the back of a Dollar Tree. A few hours later, the contents were deposited into the recycling truck, where he met his gruesome death.

Police identified Bischoff by his tattoos, the Daily Voice reported.

On Monday, an autopsy determined his cause of death and found no unexplained injuries or signs of foul play on his body.

A toxicology report is pending results.

Bischoff’s friends and bandmates launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral expenses.

‘Kellen was the drummer in our band Hellfire and was a dear friend of all of ours,’ they wrote. ‘He was very dedicated and passionate about music and our band.’