Idaho neighbour denies murdering 4 students: does he have something to hide?

Jeremy Reagan a neighbor of four slain University of Idaho students denies internet speculation that he murdered the college students as speculation becomes fervent.

‘I didn’t do it’. A neighbor of the four murdered University of Idaho students has denied online rumors that he murdered the four college students found egregiously slain at their off campus residence earlier this month.

Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student who describes himself as ‘socially awkward,’ has attracted attention on social media for publicly opining about the stabbing deaths of four friends while they slept in the small college town of Moscow.

‘I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need,’ Reagan told CourtTV on Tuesday.

When asked what he believed the speculation stemmed from, Reagan suggested it could be his lack of composure when giving interviews.

‘I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way I talk … my natural person, just a little bit socially awkward so I might smile at points that I shouldn’t, I might make weird hand movements when I shouldn’t,’ he said.

‘I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints.. whatever they need.’ Neighbor #JeremyReagan to the 4 #IdahoStudents addresses online rumors HE is the murderer returning to scene/doing interviews like convicted killer #StephenMcDaniel

@CourtTV pic.twitter.com/Yp1TVFKEf8 — Chanley Shá Painter (@ChanleyCourtTV) November 29, 2022

He told NewsNation that people have been ‘ruthless’ in their comments and that he reached out to a prosecutor amid speculation that he has refused to provide DNA samples.

‘Officers came by my house today (Tuesday). They talked with me, they interviewed me. They didn’t bring anything to collect DNA today,’ Reagan said on the program.

‘They said, ‘If we need you, will you come down to the station?’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’’ he said, adding that he didn’t know anyone at the off-campus home where the students were killed.

Reagan also acknowledged that he is now carrying a gun.

‘Just having it on me gives me that extra sense of security, especially now where cyber sleuths may or may not come,’ Reagan told NewsNation.

‘They’ve already contacted my friends asking questions about me. And so who knows if someone’s gonna go so far as to try and confront me in person,’ he added.

Many internet sleuths have described Reagan as ‘strange.’

Please, #JeremyReagan. Stop talking to the media. Get yourself an attorney who can speak for you if necessary. Even innocent people can get themselves in trouble when they don’t exercise their right to remain silent. @nypost @ysteinbuch https://t.co/DJmPQHGf1m — Julie Rendelman (@jrendelmanlaw) November 30, 2022

Does he have something to hide?

‘Why is Jeremy Reagan wearing a black bandage on his left hand? I’m not accusing him but that’s just strange. He also doesn’t blink when he says ‘No, I went to bed.’ Just strange,’ one user posted on Twitter.

Another suggested that Reagan might be guilty of the murders, writing that ‘many perps in the past have inserted themselves into the investigation or did a bunch of media interviews about the killings.

‘And this guy is doing just that! That’s 1 of my many predictions on this case,’ the user added.

Speaking to the nypost last week, Reagan described the home where the students were slain as a party house.

‘There were parties that were kind of loud,’ he told the tabloid. ‘As I would take my dog in and out to go to the bathroom, I would just be walking by, I would look up and I would see people in the windows almost every night, probably four or five nights a week.’

Reagan added that he did not seek out any of the interviews and never claimed to have ‘beneficial information.

Personal targeted attack

‘I was approached every time to do an interview, and told the reporter beforehand that I did not know anything,’ Reagan explained. ‘They still wanted to interview me due to proximity, so I said “sure.”

The victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were each stabbed to death by an intruder as they slept in their beds around 3 a.m. Nov. 13.

Police described the murder weapon as a ‘fixed-blade knife.’

The ferocity of the attack had police surmising that the slaying was personal and targeted.

Police have yet to name a suspect or a motive and the murder weapon is still missing.