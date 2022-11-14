Jenny Alicia Dominguez HISD teacher charged dragging 5yr old girl across floor caught on video after ‘bullied’ child refuses to throw away item.

A Houston elementary teacher was charged with injury to a child after video showed her seemingly dragging a 5-year-old girl along the ground upon the student refusing to throw away a fork in the bin.

Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, of the Houston Independent School District (HISD) was captured on surveillance video grabbing 5-year-old Fany Castro and dragging her by the hair, ABC13 reported.

The incident at Katherine Smith Elementary which occurred on November 3, was allegedly instigated when Castro refused to throw a fork in the garbage, according to a witness who spoke to police, court documents stated.

Describing Dominguez’s behavior as ‘irrational’ and ‘out of control,’ the witness also claimed that the dual language teacher told the young girl, ‘No seas chiflada,’ which translates, ‘Don’t be a brat.’

Surveillance footage shows Dominguez grabbing the girl by the arm and hair, which knocked her off-balance before the child was dragged 29 feet along the ground to the trash can. To date, the surveillance video has not been released to the public.

Ongoing instances of bullying and fat shaming

‘It made me kind of furious at the teacher and school district, which is supposed to be a safe place for the kids to learn, play, and not to worry about anyone mistreating them,’ Castro’s mother, Patricia Saldana, told KPRC-TV, who now wants justice for her 5 year old daughter who has now lost the zest to return to school.

Saldana said the girl was left with a small cut and swollen arm after the incident but that her daughter also suffered emotional wounds.

‘She doesn’t feel safe. She tries to leave the school. She just doesn’t seem like she was,’ she said. ‘She was happy to go to school every day.’

Saldana also claimed the teacher bullied her in other ways.

‘My daughter stopped eating, because she said her teacher called her fat, that she didn’t need to be eating,’ the mother also claimed.

‘HISD takes these situations very seriously, and the safety and well-being of our students is always our absolute top priority,’ an HISD spokesperson said in a statement. ‘ISD PD was notified of an allegation of misconduct and the educator was immediately reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation. Due to the Family Education Rights Privacy Act and the pending investigation, HISD will not provide additional information.’

Dominguez was charged with a felony for injury to a child but had not yet been arrested or taken into custody as of Friday.