Dimone Fleming, Bronx mom stabs infant sons to death, called them devils. Had posted online hours before asking for mercy and repenting for wrong doings.

A Bronx mother accused of fatally stabbing her two children asked for ‘mercy’ and ‘repented all wrong doings’ just hours before murdering her two young sons according to reports.

Dimone Fleming, 22, is suspected of knifing her three-year-old son, Deshawn and 11-month-old, Octavius, to death before concealing their bodies in the family bathtub.

Police missed the toddlers bodies during their first visit to the scene – before the boys’ father Columbus Canada coming across the macabre scene last night.

Fleming’s family have now revealed the mother thought her children were ‘devils’ and she would often talk about demons and the children being ‘possessed’.

Prior to killing her two young sons, Fleming had gone on social media pleading for mercy and ‘repenting’ for all her ‘wrong doings.’

‘I repent from all wrong doings’

Fleming posted on Facebook, at 6am the morning of her massacre: ‘It’s only one true God and I repent from all wrong doings and negative influence. Leaving all things that’s no longer serves me…Thank you for your mercy.’

Police arrested Fleming, who was found ‘erratic and naked’ before they realized that the two youngsters had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso.

The slayings occurred at a third-floor apartment in a family shelter near in Mount Hope around 7:20pm on Saturday. Emergency services were called to the scene twice – and only on the second trip did they find the young children dead.

Witnesses living in the building told the dailymail they saw the frantic mother holding her head and screaming: ‘What did I do? What did I do?’ in the hallway just moments before the police first arrived.

The children’s father who discovered his lifeless children in the filled bathtub, had been in an argument with Fleming the day before. He left the home a day prior and had stayed in his car overnight, the NY Daily News reported.

Fleming, who has not yet been declared an official suspect, remains in custody as a person of interest in the case. No charges have been filed.

Octavius’ great aunt, Casey Canada, told the nydailynews that Fleming believed her children were ‘demons.’

‘She definitely loved them for sure’

She said: ‘She thought the kids were devils. She said she was afraid of them.

‘She definitely loved them for sure. That wasn’t fake.’

‘[There’s] nothing, nothing in her history that would be indicative’ of the horrific violence, a high-ranking NYPD source said Sunday, referring to the mom according to the nypost.

Not necessarily so according to neighbors.

Neighbors and acquaintances said the family had lived at the shelter for about a year — and said Fleming had been spotted behaving bizarrely and mistreating the children.

‘She never had patience,’ Michelle Rivera, a mom and childcare worker told via the nypost.

‘Here’s your f–king bottle!’

‘You’re only [22] years old, and you can’t deal with your children?’ she said of Fleming.

‘Everyone offered their help on this block to these kids with her, and she never took the help,’ Rivera told the nypost. ‘She always wanted to pick an argument.’

She said Fleming would lash out at the children, yelling, ‘Here’s your f–king bottle!’

The 22-year-old mom was taken into custody around 7:50pm after officers initially were sent to the residence after receiving a call complaining about her erratic behavior.

Upon arrival, police said, they found a woman nude in the kitchen lighting objects on fire. They stayed at the scene for 30 minutes before taking her into custody – apparently not realizing that the children were dead in the bathroom.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Just 10 minutes after officers left, the boys’ father returned and discovered the two children unresponsive in the apartment, and called officers back a second time around 7:55 pm.

Before their arrival, neighbors helped the dad pull the boys from the tub – which was filled with water and covered with a bed sheet – and attempted to resuscitate them.

They were were transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

Formal charges pending

The mom is currently in custody as a person of interest, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of Patrol Borough Bronx said Saturday at 11 pm outside the building at 246 Echo Place.

‘Officers arrived and found a 22-year-old female naked inside of the apartment on the third floor acting irrational’,’ Chief De Ceglie told reporters outside the building.

De Ceglie said the initial report received by officers had warned of a ‘female acting erratic, but non-violent,’ with no weapons.

‘The officers took the female into custody without incident, and awaited the response of the ambulance.’

Fleming who is now undergoing psychiatric evaluation awaits forthcoming charges.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.