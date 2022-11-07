Chelsie Walker missing Madisonville, Tennessee woman found dead in remote area, six days after being last seen. Two individuals face charges.

Two individuals have been taken into custody following the discovery of the body of a missing Tennessee woman whose body was found over the weekend in a remote area of Monroe County.

Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, of Madisonville was reported missing on October 31, although she was last seen two days earlier at a home in Tellico Plains according to a Facebook release by the Madisonville Police Department.

Detectives from the department along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Walker’s disappearance and announced that her remains had been found on Sunday.

Two suspects are in custody, the department said, although it did not identify them or say what charges they now faced.

‘This is still an active investigation and more information will be released later,’ the department said.

Tellico Plains police, Vonore police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

The cause and manner of the Chelsea Walker’s death was not announced. No known murder motive was immediately known.