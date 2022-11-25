Anderson Lee Aldrich aka Colorado Springs Club Q alleged gunman and his mother, Laura Voepel caught on video threatening Frontier Airlines passengers, using racial slurs. Footage as caught by Maria Martinez, of Denver.

The hints were there for all to see…

‘I wish I can shoot all of you right now,’ Haunting video has emerged of alleged Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich and his mother spewing racist slurs at fellow passengers after a flight to Denver in July.

Frontier Airlines passenger Maria Martinez captured cellphone footage of Aldrich and his mother, Laura Voepel, during the heated confrontation at the terminal on July 31, KDVR reported.

Footage begins with Martinez asking Voepel about a racial slur aimed at Mexicans.

‘What makes me a b—-r?’ she is heard asking.

‘Hurry the f— up, you b—-r!’

‘Shut up!’ Voepel retorts.

‘What makes me a b—-r?’ Martinez asks again.

As she continues to follow the pair, a person believed to be Aldrich tells her, ‘You keep following me and I’m going to f— you up.’

Even though the overweight person was wearing a face mask, Martinez and her daughter Kayla Martinez said they now recognize the person as the nonbinary suspect in the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

It has emerged that Aldrich went through a name change and now identifies as non-binary, using they/them pronouns.

Tanya De La O, a friend who was traveling with the Martinezes that day, claimed Voepel began using racist language immediately upon landing.

‘I was having a hard time getting my luggage down (from the overhead bin), and all of a sudden, I just hear this woman say, ‘Hurry the f— up, you b—-r!’ And then I turned around and said, ‘Excuse me?’’ she told KDVR.

‘I wish I can shoot all of you right now,’

She told the outlet that a black man tried to intervene to de-escalate the situation only for Aldrich to hurl a racist slur at him.

‘He also told him to ‘shut the f— up, you f—- n—–,’’ De La O told the station.

De La O said she also remembers a chilling comment Aldrich made while getting off the plane.

‘I wish I can shoot all of you right now,’ she said they muttered.

Martinez said Aldrich was ‘very hateful acting – like, just evil.’

Kayla added: ‘Like just being in the presence of him, I could just feel like the hate. He just seems like he has hate deep down in his heart.’

‘We had a conflict with a mass shooter is like very scary and traumatic.’

Maria said her ‘friend was like, we won’t be surprised, like, if he’s a mass shooter. And it was scary to think that.’

De La O said she had no doubt Aldrich picked up the hateful behavior from their mom.

‘I can see where he gets it from. She’s the one that started with the racial slur … She was obnoxious. The whole flight,’ she told KDVR.

‘She literally made the crew remove a young lady with her baby that were sitting behind her because she (Voepel) was complaining about the baby — and the plane hadn’t even taken off yet,’ De La O added.

Maria said she tried to complain to the cabin crew but that they told her to call a customer service rep, who later told her to submit the complaint in writing.

‘We had a conflict with a mass shooter is like very scary and traumatic. Yeah, it’s surreal,’ she told KDVR.

Aldrich’s former friend, Xavier Kraus, 23, told the Daily Beast that Aldrich would regularly attend a gun range where ‘rapid fire’ was allowed. The suspect went to the shooting range with his mother, Laura Voepel, the neighbor said.

Kraus also said that in times of anger, Aldrich would use gay slurs and regularly used the word ‘f****t’.

In a separate interview with CBS News, Kraus said Aldrich admitted to using heroin and said that he was addicted to opium.

Aldrich hasn’t been formally charged but may face murder and hate-crime charges for allegedly killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the suspect appeared dazed, bruised, and bloodied in court — apparently from the actions of the two people who held them down until police arrived.