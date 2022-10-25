Orlando Harris St Louis school shooter aka Deshawn Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, left note saying he was lonely and had no social life and sought a girlfriend.

‘It was the perfect storm…’ A 19 year old gunman and former student at a St Louis, Missouri high school who killed a student and teacher before cops killed him had 600 rounds of ammunition and left behind handwritten notes about, ‘being a loner with no social life.’

St. Louis Interim Police Chief Michael Sack come Tuesday, a day after the blood letting which also led to four other students injured, read a passage to reporters Tuesday from a notebook he said belonged to 19 year old black teen, Orlando Harris. Also going by the name Deshawn Harris on social media.

Harris left the notebook in the car he drove to the school, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, about 9 a.m. Monday on South Kingshighway according to the St Louis Post Dispatch.

‘I don’t have any friends, I don’t have any family,’ the notebook read. ‘I’ve never had a girlfriend. I’ve never had a social life. I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life.’

Told Sack to reporters, ‘This was the perfect storm for a mass shooter.’

‘I always wanted to get to know y’all…’

The notebook echoed similar sentiments on Deshawn Harris Facebook page in which the ‘loner’ craved love and affection, while flashing wads of money and threatening photos of himself carrying weapons, including handguns and rifles.

Posted the teen on September 2020 on Facebook: DMONEYGANG I be so down sometimes I be feel like everybody talk can’t understand what I go through In life I always been by myself left out and everything on my other people played like they didn’t know me I always wanted to get to know y’all when I was in school had them in the same grade is me I been fucked up all my life just can’t let this shit go.

Posted Harris in another post, in August 27 2020, ‘I neeed a raw ass girl to be my girlfriend like I want a Bougie girlfriend somebody ? DMONEYGANG.’

Harris, a former student at the high school, according to Chief Sack broke into the building on Monday armed with an AR-15 rifle. It was soon after that the former student was confronted inside the school, on the third floor, and shot and killed.

Police Chief Sack said Harris was taken down 14 minutes after police first got the call of an ‘active shooter’.

Killed was 61-year-old teacher, and mother of five, Jean Kuczka, who taught health and physical education. The student who died was sophomore Alexzandria Bell, 15.

It remained unclear if Orlando Deshawn Harris had specifically targeted the teacher and student and whether the teen girl at some point may have rebuffed ‘romantic’ advances in the past.

How did gunman acquire AK-47 and large ammunition cache?

Of note, students told media, that they heard the gunman say something about being ‘sick of this damn school,’ along with, ‘you are all going to f***ing die’.

Four other students were shot and injured — two in the leg, one in the arm, and one in the hands and jaw. Two more students suffered abrasions, and a girl fractured her ankle, Police Chief Sack said.

During Tuesday’s press conference, police declined to answer reporter’s questions as to how Harris managed to enter the school building along with how Harris was able to get the rifle and his large cache of ammunition.

‘I don’t want to make this easy for anybody else,’ Sack said.

The gunman didn’t conceal his weapon when entering the school, Sack said.

‘When he entered, it was out … there was no mystery about what was going to happen,’ Police Chief Sack said. ‘He had it out and entered in an aggressive, violent manner.’

‘DMONEYGANG neeed a raw ass girl to be my Girlfriend application.’

The building has metal detectors, but it appears he entered through a side door, which was not equipped with metal detectors, the St Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Glass was shattered on the bottom half Monday, with authorities to date yet to confirm that was the entry point.

Harris lived in the 7000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis. The home was searched by local police and federal agents Monday. No one answered at the home early Tuesday. He did not have a criminal record, police said. Sack said he had no information about a possible juvenile record because that information is off limits to police.

Harris had seven magazines of ammunition on a chest rig, a form of tactical gear that he wore. He also had an additional eight magazines of ammunition in a field bag that he had carried, Sack said.

‘This doesn’t include the number of magazines that he left, and dumped on the stairway, in the corridors along the way,’ the chief said during Tuesday’s press conference. ‘It appears he came into the building with more than 600 rounds of ammunition.’

The chief said ‘it doesn’t take long to burn through a magazine as you’re looking down a long corridor, or up or down a stairwell, or into a classroom. This could have been a horrific scene. It was not, by the grace of God.’

Sack said the notes detectives found in car Harris left outside the school offered a glimpse into the gunman’s mind.

‘He feels isolated, he feels alone,’ Sack said. ‘Quite possibly angry and resentful of others who have, it appeared to him, to have healthy relationships, so a desire to lash out.’

Posted Harris on Facebook early August, 2020: ‘DMONEYGANG neeed a raw ass girl to be my Girlfriend application.’

Sack urged people to speak up if they notice someone who appears to be suffering from a mental illness or distress and talks about buying firearms or causing harm.