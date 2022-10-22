McKenna Brown suicide death: 3 Florida Hockey team mates suspended over alleged cyberbullying that led to 16yr old teen girl killing self after expressing interest in former boyfriend of team mate. Will teen girls now face charges? Will school face sanctioning for failing to prevent bullying?

‘You have done all of us so wrong…’ A campaign to cancel one of their own backfired as three members of a Florida high school hockey team took exception to one of their team mates expressing interest in one of the girl’s former boyfriend.

So unrelenting had the cyberbullying campaign against 16 year old teen, McKenna Brown, had allegedly become that the girl soon after committed suicide. School officials at East Lake High in Tarpon Springs in turn suspended three teen girls who they claim orchestrated the unrelenting online torment and cyberbullying.

McKenna, 16, took her own life on August 7th, five days after talking to one of her friends’ former boyfriends — leading to the would-be friend and some other girls taunting and harassing her, her mother Cheryl Brown told Dr. Phil this week.

The revelation led to the unidentified girls since being suspended from a Florida hockey league because of their alleged bullying, the Daily Mail reported this weekend.

Brown was a star athlete who hoped to play women’s hockey at the University of South Florida.

…I knew it had something to do with these girls.’

‘McKenna had asked the one friend/teammate if she’d mind if she talked to her ex-boyfriend from two years earlier, and she said it was OK,’ McKenna’s mother, Cheryl, told Dr Phil. ‘She then realized a few days later that it wasn’t OK with a friend based on how she retaliated.’

McKenna apologized to one of the teammates for talking with the girl’s former boyfriend, which Cheryl said ‘enraged this particular person and just amped up the attack,’ according to FOX 13.

Overwhelmed and defeated, and unable to grapple with the unrelenting cyberbullying that soon followed, McKenna, took her own life.

‘She left a letter that was very thoughtful and didn’t call any of these people out,’ McKenna’s mother told Dr. Phil. ‘…I knew it had something to do with these girls.’

‘I hope I never see you again.’

Cheryl Brown and her husband later ‘pieced together’ what allegedly led McKenna to kill herself, the mom told Dr. Phil.

The alleged bullies reportedly leaked personal information about McKenna, including that she had been raped at 14, in order to ‘humiliate and embarrass her,’ her mother said.

Other text messages, obtained by Fox 13, showed that one of the girls messaged McKenna: ‘You have done all of us so wrong’ and ‘I hope I never see you again.’

She also was sent lengthy messages and was bombarded by other girls, including one message, allegedly stating they ‘wanted to leave her without a single friend.’

The girls suggested on social media that others cancel McKenna.

The worst of the bullies even showed up at McKenna’s funeral, claims the victim’s mother, who believes the aggressor is ‘unremorseful.’

To date it remained unclear if the aggressors would face criminal charges or whether the school would suffer fallback for failing to preempt the cyberbullying.