Lola missing Paris girl 12 found dead in suitcase with numbers 0 and 1 placed on body as female victim’s body found a few streets close to her family home. Dahbia B Algerian born woman indicted with murder of Lola Daviet.

A missing 12 year old Paris girl whose abrupt disappearance on Friday afternoon captivated the world was found dead later that evening, her body stuffed in a suitcase, French media reported.

Local media reported the twelve year old child, since identified as Lola Daviet, stuffed in a suitcase in Paris’s 19th arrondissement with her throat slashed along with a bizarre clue — the numbers 1 and 0 placed on her corpse, citing French authorities.

The girls hands and feet were bound with tape, with the female victim appearing to have died from asphyxiation, according to France’s LeParisien.

At least four people were taken into custody for questioning in the case over the weekend, with all four facing potential indictment.

French media identified the suspects as: Dahbia B. , Amine K. , Friha B. and Rachid N. – with all four born in Algeria, and were scheduled on Monday to face an examining magistrate for an indictment. Dahbia B., a 24-year-old homeless woman whose mental health raises questions, could be behind the atrocities committed on the schoolgirl, LeParisien reported.

Une femme au cœur de l’enquête de la mort de Lola, l’adolescente retrouvée dans une malle à Paris pic.twitter.com/BV7wxr8Kgf — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 16, 2022

Sole suspect charged with murder

Come Monday morning, Dahbia B appeared before examining magistrates following her arrest on Saturday where she was charged with the murder, rape and torture of 12-year-old girl Lola Daviet, the UK’s Sun reported.

The girl’s parents notified police when their daughter didn’t come home after school in the French capital Friday, circa 3.30pm.

The girl’s father, who is a caretaker in their building, told police he saw his daughter with a woman in her 20s on video footage from the building — with the woman later emerging on the footage carrying a suitcase. Cops later found evidence of a kidnapping in the basement of the building.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, police received a call reporting a suspicious suitcase on Rue d’Hautpoul, several streets away from the family’s home. The suitcase contained the body of the girl, who is believed to have died from asphyxiation.

4 personnes en garde à vue après la découverte du corps de Lola, l’adolescente retrouvée morte dans une malle à Paris pic.twitter.com/5wRYqFM8b3 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 16, 2022

Why was 12 year old girl targeted?

Police said the numbers 1 and 0 had been placed on the murdered child’s body with ‘a device.’ The lettering led to some questioning whether the child, a ‘white’ girl had been murdered at the hands of a serial killer and whether she had been targeted by a migrant.

CCTV footage had emerged showing both the alleged killer and her victim next to the block of flats where Lola lived with her middle-class parents who owned properties across northern France.

Lola’s mutilated body was later found near the building, in the city’s 19th arrondissement, where she lived with her parents Delphine and Johan.

Le coup du « déséquilibré » ça ne marche plus @le_Parisien, on sait et on n’oubliera pas.#Lola #Remigration https://t.co/zalwn95AMx — Dany Bonnet (@Dany_AEZ) October 17, 2022

‘serious psychological problems…’

‘The suspect had boasted about selling body parts,’ said an investigating source according to the dailymail. ‘Evidence suggests that the girl was taken into the basement of the flat, where she was tortured, and raped, before being strangled and having her throat cut.’

The source added: ‘The suspect is believed to suffer with serious psychological problems. She was living on the street, but had friends and family in the Paris area.’

A total of five other suspects had been brought in with all but one since been released, with an unidentified 43-year-old man still in custody after allegedly making a car available to Dahbia B over the weekend.

Six people including Dahbia B.’s older sister, Friha B., were originally arrested in connection with the crime, but they are now considered innocent of any wrongdoing.

One 43-year-old man still faces charges over allegedly helping the suspect.

Now it is thought the alleged killer ‘acted alone and gratuitously’ in allegedly carrying out the murder, according to judicial sources.

Dahbia B., Amine K., Friha B. et Rachid N., ce sont les noms des quatre suspects algériens dans l’affaire du meurtre de #Lola. Quand défendrons-nous nos enfants contre ces francocides qui sont toujours commis par les mêmes, toujours au détriment des mêmes ? — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) October 17, 2022

‘She acted alone and gratuitously’

Witnesses say they saw her dragging the suitcase which was ‘stained with blood’ and ‘smelt strongly of bleach’.

An investigating source said: ‘The alleged murderer somehow earned her victim’s confidence and led her into a cellar below the building, where the attack happened.

‘The attacker had been talking about selling organs and body parts, but none of this makes sense. She acted alone and gratuitously, and defiled her victim before killing her.’