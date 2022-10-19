Home Scandal and Gossip LA mom stabbed with samurai sword walking dog

LA mom stabbed with samurai sword walking dog

Eric Herrera Los Angeles man attacks woman walking dog in Mid Wilshire area with samurai sword, killing dog, leaving woman with lacerations. 

A California man is in custody for allegedly stabbing a woman walking her dog along a Los Angeles street with a samurai sword in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The incident led to an un-identified woman, described by the Los Angeles Police Dept as a mother suffering lacerations along with her pet dog deceased. 

Eric Herrera, 23, was arrested at the scene in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Cops said they received multiple 911 calls around 11:20 p.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue.

Officers who responded saw the 23-year-old suspect walking in the middle of the street holding a sword.

Violent crime surge in US

Officers attempted to ‘de-escalate’ the situation and ordered Herrera to put the sword down, only to refuse, with the suspect approaching police with the blade in hand.

Cops responded by using a Taser on Herrera, after which he was taken into custody without incident. 

According to the LAPD’s statement, the 43-year-old dog owner was found nearby suffering from multiple cuts to her arm from Herrera’s sword. Officers applied a tourniquet at the scene to stop the bleeding before the woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

KTLA-TV reported that witnesses saw the sword-wielding suspect stab the woman’s dog to death. 

Herrera was booked into the county jail early Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder and was ordered held on $ 1 million bail.

It remained unclear what motivated the attack. The attack comes days after a homeless man attacked a woman walking along a street in broad daylight with garden shears, leaving her with brain damage as violent crime across the United States continues to plague the nation.

