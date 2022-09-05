Zachary Easterly Chemical engineer for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) fired after homophobic & racist rant caught on video during flight goes viral.

A chemical engineer has been fired from a British multinational pharmaceutical & biotech after viral video showed him yelling homophobic slurs during a recent American Airlines flight.

Zachary Easterly, was fired GlaxoSmithKline after video footage showed the chemical engineer using homophobic slurs before being ‘called out’ by passengers during a recent flight out of Philadelphia bound flight to Dallas.

According to a post initially shared on reddit, Easterly was booted off the plane for being ‘inappropriate towards the woman in the seat next to him.’

The clip, shows Easterly on the plane yelling at his fellow passengers and even jokingly exclaiming that he’s racist because he’s ‘a white man that picked a black bag.’

‘liberal f*****’

He then proceeds to joke that his bag is ‘a better bag than most of y’all can afford’ before calling everyone else on the flight a ‘liberal f*****’ and hopes they ‘crash the f*****g plane’.

Prior to the video ending, Easterly brags about his employment at GSK and says he’s going to quit ‘this week’.

GlaxoSmithKline fired Easterly, who at one point in the initial video suggested he was ‘a little intoxicated’, shortly after the viral video.

Told GSK in a released statement: ‘We immediately conducted an investigation and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK.

‘The person’s remarks were reprehensible and do not reflect our company culture.’

Adding: ‘At GSK, diversity, equity and inclusion is embraced and celebrated and we are committed in policy, principle and practice to maintaining an environment which prohibits discriminatory behavior and provides equal opportunity for all persons.’

But there was more to come… A later video uncovered by TMZ, shows him being taken off of the same plane in Philadelphia and speaking to a man who says he’s a manager.

‘I’ll slit your f*****g throat!’

Easterly is then heard repeatedly shouting the N-word at the people around him as he’s escorted off of the plane and back into the terminal.

Easterly then tells the manager he’s got ’10 times your IQ’ before calling out the slur multiple times in front of black employees.

Easterly is at one point told to watch his mouth as the man tells bystanders that he’ll ‘put out my pistol and kill your f*****g family’ and ‘I’ll slit your f*****g throat!’

Before long, another man tackles Easterly, hitting and pinning him to the ground before another passerby joins in.

At one point, two men brawl with Easterly as they scrap on the floor.

The dramatic scenes and the man’s vile abuse was caught on camera by shocked onlookers both on the plane and in the terminal building.

Philadelphia police have not confirmed whether Easterly was arrested or not, but they are investigating.