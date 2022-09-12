Igor Lanis Walled Lake Michigan man, ardent Qanon believer kills wife, shoots and injures daughter along with killing family dog. Believed in Donald Trump conspiracies.

A Michigan man was killed by police moments after shooting dead his wife dead, seriously injuring his daughter and killing the family dog over the weekend.

Igor Lanis, 53, is alleged to have gunned down his 56-year-old wife, Tina Lanis and shot and injured their 25-year-old daughter, Rachel Sabrina Lanis at the family’s Walled Lake home early Sunday, before getting into a shoot-out with cops, according to local reports.

The daughter called 911 at 4:11 a.m. saying her father had shot her and killed her mother, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters at a press conference, according to The Detroit News.

Officers, who did not have the family’s exact address, responded to the 1200 block of Glenwood Court and were speaking with a neighbor when they heard gunshots coming from a home next door, Bouchard said.

As the cops moved in on the house, Lanis ran out the front door with a shotgun and began firing at responding officers. Police returned fire and shot Lanis, killing him, Bouchard said.

Sucked Down ‘QAnon Rabbit Hole,’

They rushed into the house and found the man’s wounded and bleeding daughter trying to crawl out of the home.

She had been shot in the back and legs, suffering ‘super traumatic injuries,’ he said. She was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Her mother was found dead inside the house. She had been shot at least four times. Police didn’t release her name.

The family dog was also found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

‘This is terribly sad on so many levels,’ Bouchard said.

He said the father may have continued his shooting spree if police had not intercepted and killed him.

‘I think there was a danger to anybody,’ Bouchard said. ‘He had his keys with him so who knows where he was headed.’

‘My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning,’

Bouchard said Lanis had keys on him when he exited the home and it wasn’t clear if he was headed elsewhere when police encountered him.

Lanis’ second child who also lived at the family’s Oakland County house was not home at the time of the shooting.

The couple according to the second child, were a ‘loving and happy people’ until Trump lost the 2020 election, the dailybeast reported.

‘My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning,’ the daughter posted on Reddit.

The daughter, Rebecca Lanis, 21, wrote that her father had been ‘suckered’ by the QAnon conspiracy theory after refusing to accept that Donald Trump had lost the 2020 presidential election.

Wrote the 21 year old daughter: ‘Yep. The internet ruined him.

‘The internet ruined my dad…’

‘Growing up, my parents were extremely loving and happy people. I always had a special bond with both my parents.

‘He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc. He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy.’

‘It kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times. Nothing physical though. He never got physical with anybody.

‘Well, at around 4 AM on September 11, he had an argument with my mother and he decided to take our guns and shoot her, my dog and my sister. My mother succumbed to her wounds and my sister is in the hospital right now.

‘My dad also fired back at the cops and they killed him.

‘I’m shocked and I don’t even know what to say.

F*ck you, Qanon. I hope the FBI tightens its grip on you and that your lackies rot in prison (and hell) for poisoning so many people.’

Neighbors described the gunman as polite and congenial and not appearing as a threat.

‘He often walked his dog. He had a fluffy white dog that we would often see; the dog was beautiful just how we knew him, the guy with the fluffy white dog,’ said Victoria Whitnauer, a neighbor according to FOX2Detroit.

‘More agitated than normal…’

Investigators did not provide details on what led to the deadly shooting, but said Lanis had been ‘more agitated’ than normal in the past year. He had no criminal record and no protective orders against him. Lanis had no known mental health diagnosis.

The incident was the Walled Lake Police Department’s first police-involved shooting in the history of the department, according to Bouchard.

No officers were struck or injured in the exchange of gunfire, he said.

