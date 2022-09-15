Aadrina Smith Louisiana substitute teacher arrested after offering students $5 to bully classmate at North Caddo Elementary-Middle School. Episode caught on video.

Probably not the teacher of the year … A substitute gym teacher at a Louisiana school has been accused of offering students money to bully one of their classmates, police said.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, allegedly bribed five different North Caddo Elementary-Middle School students, with three students going on to attack the classmate during an Aug. 23 gym class, the Cado Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detective Dennis Williams says Smith offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Police obtained video of the sub physical education teacher sitting on the bleachers as the trio of students bullied the victim. The incident is alleged to have occurred in August, KTAL reported.

Following the attack, the victim laid on the gym floor, while Smith made no effort to help, nor did she report the incident, police said.

No known motive

The video also captured Smith speaking with five students and later apparently congratulating the three who participated in the battery, cops said.

The North Caddo Elementary-Middle School principal reported Smith to police and fired the substitute, the district told Shreveport Times in a statement.

Smith was arrested Monday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office. Bond was set at $10K KSLA reported.

Police are still investigating the incident and said additional arrests are pending.

Not immediately clear is what motivated the sub teacher, how she came to single out the child victim and whether the educator had previously orchestrated the bullying of other students at other schools she may have also worked at.